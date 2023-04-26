Dr Yasam Ayavefe on the pricing of services on the internet

By Guest Writer • 26 April 2023 • 19:55

The Internet medium has continued to evolve since its inception, moving from a funded network to a global network for the transmission of information, communication and commerce.

Among the recent conversions observed in this new environment, we can see the evolution of the pricing of services and especially free access offers.

Internet access offers have been widely developed and have since been gradually replaced by paid package offers.

Several authors have dealt with the problem of Internet access pricing. However, much of his work has focused on problems with saturation of the Internet network, a question that seems less important today.

Also, the pricing of services over the Internet, and more specifically the issues of free access, seem closer to working on media, where models with indirect financing have been developed.

Indeed, various indirect financing tools are widely used on the Internet, including advertising, the sale of collected information about Internet users, and the redirection of Internet users to commercial sites.

Compared to other media, the Internet has a relative appeal to advertisers. A monopoly producing two complementary services would have an interest in offering the first for free.

This monopolistic structure in the Internet services market is the first limit of studies. Complementarity between two services on the Internet can work in favour of competing providers. Examining a competitive context is essential.

There may also be a vertically integrated structure. However, access and services may be offered by different companies. In this case, one might wonder if the free access policies still apply.

Also, since 1999, a large number of mergers have been observed, some of which combine the access offer and the service offer within the same company. The link between these mergers and the development of free access offers seems interesting.

The purpose of this article is twofold.

First, we question the applicability of free access policies in the context of competition.

Second, we determine the impact of players’ vertical integration level on these free policies, and more generally on the pricing of services on the Internet.

For this, we consider a market where two services are offered to consumers. The consumption of the second service depends on the consumption of the first.

Here, the first service that can be assimilated for access is billed to the customer. The second service, for example a portal, is financed by advertisements. Therefore, it is used free of charge by Internet users.

Finally, these two services can be offered either by two independent companies or by a vertically integrated company.

Therefore, subsidiaries or subsidiaries of the vertically integrated company profit by valuing the consumers of the second service in the advertising market.

Our model analyses the integration strategies of two companies that, in a competitive context, produce complementary goods that can be combined to create a combined good.

They set equilibrium prices in various types of organisations in each of the markets. We assume that one of the two services is fully ad-supported.

A vertically integrated monopoly may have an interest in subsidising the first service if two conditions are met. The demand for this service should be price sensitive, while advertising revenues should be sensitive to the audience.

It seems that the complementarity between the two services could work in favour of the rival company. Binary companies only subsidize their service if the consumers are loyal, that is, if a large proportion of them consume both services from the same company.

In particular, loyalty has an impact on corporate profit due to its non-intuitive nature. Indeed, greater loyalty has a negative impact on profits, as it increases the race for viewers, which turns into more intense price competition.

However, in our model, loyalty appears to be an asset for companies when certain conditions are met. Indeed, we show that they may be interested in retaining some of their customers.

Finally, the introduction of competition can be harmful or beneficial to consumers, depending on consumer loyalty, the price sensitivity of demand for the service, and the sensitivity of advertising revenues to the audience.

We assume that both services can be offered by independent firms to determine the impact of industry structure on pricing strategies. The independence of service providers eliminates subsidy policies.

Finally, a comparison of the two types of structures shows that a vertically integrated structure is beneficial for consumers to whom a greater quantity of services is offered at a lower price.

On the other hand, the effect of structure on firms’ profits is less direct. In the absence of competition, although two independent firms are always interested in merging, the introduction of competition limits this outcome to certain values ​​of the model parameters.

