Fantom (FTM) and Avalanche (AVAX) set for price rise, Collateral Network (COLT) predicted to surpass both in growth

The cryptocurrency market has seen some interesting developments lately, with Fantom (FTM) and Avalanche (AVAX) both making headlines. However, Collateral Network (COLT), a new decentralised lending platform predicted to see 3500% gains in the coming weeks, is predicted to surpass both Fantom (FTM) and Avalanche (AVAX) in growth.

Fantom (FTM) is Up 13% In The Past Week, Looks to Break Resistance Level

Fantom (FTM) has steadily risen since falling to the $0.31 price level over a month ago. In the past week alone, the Fantom network’s native token FTM has gone up 13%.

This positive movement has investors hopeful that Fantom (FTM) will break through its current resistance level and continue its upward trajectory.

Fantom (FTM) is a high-performance, scalable blockchain platform enabling decentralised applications (dApps) and enterprise solutions. It uses a unique consensus algorithm called Lachesis.

With Fantom (FTM)’s innovative technology and growing popularity in the DeFi space, many analysts believe that Fantom (FTM) is poised for even more growth in the coming weeks and months.

Avalanche’s (AVAX) Trading Activity Hits the Roof

The high-performance blockchain Avalanche (AVAX) has seen a major milestone in recent weeks. However, despite the surge in activity, prices remained stable.

Avalanche (AVAX) is a high-performance blockchain platform that enables fast and secure transactions and dApps. Avalanche (AVAX) uses a consensus algorithm called Avalanche-X, which allows it to achieve sub-second transaction times and high throughput.

After staying relatively flat for most of last month, the daily active addresses on the Avalanche (AVAX) network have surged to a 6-month high. However, despite the recent surge in activity, AVAX’s price has remained relatively stagnant.

Collateral Network Predicted to Surpass Both Fantom (FTM) and Avalanche (AVAX) in Growth

While Fantom (FTM) and Avalanche (AVAX) are both making waves in the crypto space, some investors are looking to newer projects like Collateral Network (COLT).

Collateral Network is a decentralised lending platform that allows users to borrow cryptocurrencies against physical assets. These include fine art, gold, fine wines, watches, diamonds, and collectibles.

Collateral Network’s unique advantage is that it enables borrowers to unlock liquidity from their physical assets.

The platform mints NFTs, backed 1:1 by the borrower’s physical assets, and fractionalizes them. This allows lenders to fund fractions of loans instead of the entire loan and to build a diversified portfolio of assets, earning a fixed rate of interest.

At the same time, Collateral Network allows lenders a low-risk alternative to holding money in stablecoins. With Collateral Network, investors fund physical-asset-backed loans, allowing them to receive a fixed passive income with flexible payment terms.

Collateral Network’s native token, COLT, is currently in presale. COLT provides users and investors with several advantages on Collateral Network. These include discounts on borrowing and trading fees, access to private auctions, staking for a passive income, governance voting rights, a first-mover advantage in the space, and more.

Experts expect it to rise as much as 3500% before the presale is over, and due to present demand and impressive use cases, Collateral Network (COLT) has already surged by 40% from its initial price of $0.01

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido