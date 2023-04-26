By Imran Khan • 26 April 2023 • 10:50
Girl tragically dies after mobile phone explodes while watching cartoons
Image: Tero Vesalainen Shutterstock.com
A girl has tragically died in India after a mobile phone she was using to watch cartoons suddenly exploded.
According to the police cited by the Hindustan Times, the mobile phone exploded most likely due to its battery overheating after “prolonged use”.
Officials said the girl was from Kerala´s Thrissur district in India and died on the spot after the mobile phone exploded in her hand.
Police are presently investigating the case to find out the exact reason that resulted in the mobile phone exploding.
Meanwhile, a forensic examination of the mobile is now underway, as per official statements.
A statement by a senior police official said that the impact of the blast was “heavy”, adding that “her right palm and face suffered serious injuries”.
Police also said that an accidental death case has been registered after the girl died.
Local reports state the people living in the neighborhood also heard the sound of the explosion, as the girl was with her grandmother at the time of the incident.
Authorities have not specified the brand or the model of the mobile phone that exploded but said that it had been purchased three years ago and the battery had also been recently replaced.
As per the police, the relatives of the girl said she used to frequently watch cartoons on the mobile phone and the time she spent on the phone had increased during summer school vacations.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
A journalist, content professional, and former TEDx Speaker based in Tarragona (Spain), with a Master's in International Journalism (Cardiff, UK). Imran is an online reporter for The Euro Weekly News and covers international as well as Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.