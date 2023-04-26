By Imran Khan • 26 April 2023 • 10:50

Girl tragically dies after mobile phone explodes while watching cartoons Image: Tero Vesalainen Shutterstock.com

An 8-year-old girl died in India after the mobile phone she was using to watch cartoons exploded in her hand.

According to the police cited by the Hindustan Times, the mobile phone exploded most likely due to its battery overheating after “prolonged use”.

Officials said the girl was from Kerala´s Thrissur district in India and died on the spot after the mobile phone exploded in her hand.

Police are presently investigating the case to find out the exact reason that resulted in the mobile phone exploding.

Meanwhile, a forensic examination of the mobile is now underway, as per official statements.

A statement by a senior police official said that the impact of the blast was “heavy”, adding that “her right palm and face suffered serious injuries”.

Police also said that an accidental death case has been registered after the girl died.

Local reports state the people living in the neighborhood also heard the sound of the explosion, as the girl was with her grandmother at the time of the incident.

Authorities have not specified the brand or the model of the mobile phone that exploded but said that it had been purchased three years ago and the battery had also been recently replaced.

As per the police, the relatives of the girl said she used to frequently watch cartoons on the mobile phone and the time she spent on the phone had increased during summer school vacations.