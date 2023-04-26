Heart of gold: Sitio de Calahonda estate agent’s life-saving intervention

By Betty Henderson • 26 April 2023 • 14:00

Daniela Wenk's heroic actions saved a man's life in Sitio de Calahonda Photo credit: Daniela Wenk (via WhatsApp)

DANIELA Wenk, a local estate agent, has been hailed as a hero after she went above and beyond for one of her clients. When Daniela received a call from a concerned client about her husband’s welfare, she acted fast and headed straight to the property in Sitio de Calahonda on Monday, April 24.

Upon arrival, Daniela found the man in urgent need of medical assistance. Without hesitation, she called an ambulance and stayed by the man’s side for over two hours while they waited for it to arrive. Guardia Civil agents came to assist until the ambulance arrived.

Thanks to Daniela’s quick thinking and actions, the man was taken to the hospital where doctors confirmed that her intervention saved his life. Although the man is currently receiving treatment, he is expected to make a full recovery.

The man’s relieved wife took to Facebook to express her gratitude for Daniela’s swift reaction where the local community joined in thanking her for her heartwarming gesture. Locals are calling Daniela a “hero”, a “blessing”, and have described her as having a “heart of gold.”

In an interview, Daniela played down her actions, saying that people are calling her a hero, she did what she hoped most people would do in her position. She also shared her concern that there aren’t enough ambulances in the region, as Mijas and Fuengirola share one ambulance service.

Daniela has proved that she is not only a dedicated professional, but is also an exceptional member of the Calahonda community who goes above and beyond for her clients. The community is grateful for her quick reaction, and we hope that this heartwarming story inspires others to follow in Daniela’s footsteps and look out for their community too.

Daniela’s actions have not only saved a life, but they have also shown the power of community spirit.