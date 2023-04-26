How to travel for free on Malaga’s Cercanías, Rodalies and Media Distancia trains

By Chris King • 26 April 2023 • 1:34

Image of Renfe train in Malaga. Credit: Marcin Konwicki/Shutterstock.com.

New free passes will come into force on May 1 that allow users to ride on Cercanías, Rodalies and Media Distancia trains in Malaga for free.

Renfe reminded users in a statement this Tuesday, April 25, that the new free passes for travel on Cercanías, Rodalies and Media Distancia trains in Malaga come into force on May 1. They are for the second four-month period of the year and will be valid until August 31.

¿Ya has adquirido tu abono gratuito para viajar del 1 de mayo al 31 de agosto? ¡No lo dejes para última hora! 🔊 El lunes entran en vigor los nuevos abonos gratuitos de Cercanías, Rodalies y Media Distancia para el segundo cuatrimestre del año.https://t.co/tha4wr3XZ5 — Renfe (@Renfe) April 25, 2023

Users who want to continue traveling free on Renfe trains will have to purchase these new passes, as the current ones can only be used until Sunday 30 April.

According to Renfe, 143,000 new free travel cards have been issued for the second four-month period of 2023 so far. These include 79,000 for Cercanías and 64,000 for Media Distancia.

To speed up processing and avoid unnecessary delays, Renfe reminded travellers that season tickets can also be purchased via the Renfe Cercanías app. In the case of Media Distancia season tickets, these can be obtained via the website at www.renfe.com and the usual sales channels, or at stations and self-sale machines.

For Avant rail services, the 50 per cent discount on season tickets is maintained. This also applies to other high-speed routes that have been declared a Public Service Obligation (OSP) and which operate under the same conditions as an Avant season ticket.

How to get a free Renfe season ticket

The Cercanías app allows the purchase of Cercanías and Rodalies recurrent season tickets. It generates a QR code that can be downloaded to your mobile phone and subsequently used at the station access control.

To purchase the season ticket, although it is free, a deposit of €10 is required for Cercanías and Rodalies, and €20 for each conventional Media Distancia service. Payment by card will allow the deposit to be automatically refunded once it is confirmed that the condition of having made 16 journeys during the four months has been met.

For children under 14 years of age without an ID card, a recurrent season ticket has also been created for Media Distancia services. This can be purchased at www.renfe.com or via the Renfe app.

The father, mother or guardian will be able to purchase, by means of their NIF, NIE or passport, a maximum of four child travel cards for one origin and destination, during the period of validity.

Passengers who have used the free Cercanías, Rodalies or Media Distancia travel pass in the first four months of 2023 will be refunded the deposit, provided they have complied with the conditions of the pass. For those who paid the deposit by card, it will be automatically refunded.