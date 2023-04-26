By Imran Khan • 26 April 2023 • 15:57
Hundreds of people homeless after MASSIVE fire destroys village
Image: Anthony Montoya Shutterstock.com
A major fire has destroyed a village in Russia on Wednesday, April 26, resulting in leaving hundreds of people homeless.
Officials said that one person has also been killed after the fire engulfed the village of Sosva, just east of the Ural mountains.
According to Reuters, flames engulfed houses and trees in the village which is located about 1,400 km (870 miles) east of Moscow.
Authorities have started investigations and opened a ‘criminal case of negligence’ and ‘causing death by negligence’, as the cause of the fire has yet not been officially announced.
Hundreds of firefighters battled the blaze throughout the night, which started spreading due to strong wind.
A local resident cited by Reuters said, “Here everything is just burned down – there are no houses anymore – everything is burning”.
A statement by Sverdlovsk region’s emergency ministry said, “Firefighters had saved more than 1,200 residential buildings in the settlements of Tayozhny and Sosva from the fire”.
As per the Russian emergency services, more than 380 firefighters were involved in the operation to stop the fire.
A journalist, content professional, and former TEDx Speaker based in Tarragona (Spain), with a Master's in International Journalism (Cardiff, UK). Imran is an online reporter for The Euro Weekly News and covers international as well as Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com
