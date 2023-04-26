By Julia Cameron • 26 April 2023 • 7:52

Is Romeo Beckham engaged?. Credit: Freddy Napoleoni/Shutterstock.com

Romeo Beckham’s girlfriend, Mia Regan has been spotted with a large diamond ring on her left hand.

The couple got together three years ago in 2019, although they split briefly in July 2022, getting back together again in January 2023.

The couple were photographed together when they spent the evening at the Soho House in White City, London. They had previously been to a gig at Shepherd’s Bush Empire to see singer HRVY performing, he is a friend of Regan, together with supporting act junior Andre, who is Peter Andre’s son.

When Mia Regan spotted photographers, she tried to hide the ring by putting her hand in her pocket, but she had already been snapped by a newspaper photographer.

The couple have been seeing each other for three years, although they were separated during the Covid lockdown. However, they made up for the separation by holidaying in Italy in July 2020 with the Beckham family.

Their brief split was apparently caused by the couple’s busy lives. Romeo Beckham is continuing his professional football career in the US while Mia Regan has modelling work in the UK.

Beckham joined Inter Miami II football team in September 2021 just after his 19th birthday. The club is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.