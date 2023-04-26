By Julia Cameron • 26 April 2023 • 7:52
Is Romeo Beckham engaged?.
Credit: Freddy Napoleoni/Shutterstock.com
The couple got together three years ago in 2019, although they split briefly in July 2022, getting back together again in January 2023.
The couple were photographed together when they spent the evening at the Soho House in White City, London. They had previously been to a gig at Shepherd’s Bush Empire to see singer HRVY performing, he is a friend of Regan, together with supporting act junior Andre, who is Peter Andre’s son.
When Mia Regan spotted photographers, she tried to hide the ring by putting her hand in her pocket, but she had already been snapped by a newspaper photographer.
The couple have been seeing each other for three years, although they were separated during the Covid lockdown. However, they made up for the separation by holidaying in Italy in July 2020 with the Beckham family.
Their brief split was apparently caused by the couple’s busy lives. Romeo Beckham is continuing his professional football career in the US while Mia Regan has modelling work in the UK.
Beckham joined Inter Miami II football team in September 2021 just after his 19th birthday. The club is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Julia is an ex-pat writer from Brighton living in a small village close to the Andalucian town of Priego de Cordoba. When she's not working she enjoys reading, tracing her ancestry and swimming. She especially loves the summer when she can get down to the coast and chill on the beach.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.