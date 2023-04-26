ISIS-K leader behind Kabul Airport attack in August 2021 reportedly killed by Taliban in Afghanistan

By Chris King • 26 April 2023 • 0:40

Silhouette of armed terrorists. Credit: Prazis Images/Shutterstock.com

The Taliban has reportedly killed the ISIS-K ‘mastermind’ responsible for ordering the suicide attack on Kabul Airport in 2021.

According to senior US administration officials, the Taliban has killed the ISIS leader who ordered the attack outside Hamid Karzai International Airport in 2021. More than 100 Afghan civilians perished in the Abbey Gate suicide bombing, along with 13 US military personnel.

The incident allegedly occurred in Afghanistan some weeks ago but the White House was not able to confirm it until today, Tuesday, April 25. It was stressed that the fact this news was released on the same day that Joe Biden announced his intention to run again for President in 2024 was purely coincidental.

A senior administration official told CBS News: “Experts in the government are at high confidence that this individual…was indeed the key individual responsible”. They were referring to the attack that took place on August 26, 2021, as the evacuation from Kabul was taking place.

News of the ‘mastermind’s’ death was learned through US intelligence channels and not directly from the Taliban explained a US official. “This was a Taliban operation. We didn’t conduct it jointly with them or anything like that”, they explained.

The official refused to offer a further explanation as to how the US administration could be certain the deceased terrorist was in fact the person responsible for the 2021 attack.

According to CBS, the news outlet was aware of the incident on Monday 24, but the White House requested it not report to anything until the families of the 13 deceased service members had been informed.

The official told the channel: “This might be the sort of circumstances in which ordinarily we might not say anything at all. But we do think that it’s important to offer this, especially to families who obviously have suffered the unimaginable. No one expects that this will bring an end to the suffering one experiences when one loses a loved one”.

“They could not tell me any details of the operation, but they did state that their sources are highly trusted, and they’ve got it from several different sources that this individual was indeed killed”, said Darin Hoover during an interview this Tuesday. He is the father of Marine Staff Sgt. Taylor Hoover who was informed today by the Marine Corps.