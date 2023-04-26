By Imran Khan • 26 April 2023 • 17:36

Junta de Andalucía warns of possible water restrictions by September Image: Tonktiti Shutterstock.com

President of the Junta de Andalucía, Juanma Moreno says the government will implement water restrictions in the region if lack of rainfall persists.

The president of the Junta de Andalucía, Juanma Moreno, warned on Wednesday, April 26, the government will “analyse” the situation in September to implement water restrictions if the lack of rainfall persists in the coming months.

According to La Opinion de Malaga, in a recently released statement, Moreno said, that he hopes the region receives rainfall so that the government will not have to take these “painful measures”, as the sectors of agriculture and livestock production have been severely affected by the drought.

Moreno criticised Pedro Sánchez’s government for “not having done a single work in Andalucía in the last five years” while stating that “in a short time, there will be regions of Andalucia where the tap will be turned on and there will be no water”.

The president of the Junta insisted that the drought is an “economic and social drama” which, in the case of the Andalucían community, has already meant the loss of one point of Gross Domestic Product (GDP), equivalent to between 30,000 and 35,000 jobs lost.

The lack of rainfall in the coming months will further have an impact on GDP, as experts estimated up to 140,000 jobs could be lost.

For this reason, he called on the central government to be “diligent and efficient” so that “resources arrive as soon as possible” to help farmers and stockbreeders to alleviate the heavy accumulated losses.

Moreno said, “There is no pasture. There are farmers who have only ten days’ supply and they are slaughtering animals and closing down farms. The situation is very delicate”.

He also stressed that water for Andalucía is “like gas”, the “engine” of the economy, which is why he called on Pedro Sánchez to “focus on the drought” and “sit down with the Junta” to seek solutions and measures to alleviate the shortage of water resources.

“If Andalucía is doing badly, Spain is doing badly,” he added.

Moreno also stating that the “Andalucían region is the leading producer of rice, cotton and olive oil, among other products”.