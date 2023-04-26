By Julia Cameron • 26 April 2023 • 8:42

King Charles gets the chocolate treatment. Credit:Roger Utting/Shutterstock

Chocolatiers and model makers have been busy making a bust of His Majesty King Charles out of the chocolate treats celebrations.

The chocolate bust of the King has been designed to be as much of a likeness as possible and the detail such as the shoulder piece has been adorned with Milky Way, Twix, Bounty and Galaxy chocolates and the collar embellishments have been created using Maltesers.

The medals pinned to King Charles’ chest are a mixture of chocolates including Snickers.

The bust took 17 litres of melted celebrations chocolates. It took four weeks to complete, and it weighs more than 23 kilos.

The creation was made by Chocolatier Jennifer Lindsey-Clarke, and she used around 2,875 melted celebration chocolates to construct the bust.

To capture the King’s true image the team studied hours of footage of the King and, said Emily Owen, Senior brand manager for Celebrations “The resemblance is uncanny” She went on to say “Celebrations is all about bringing people together and we are thrilled to be sharing this occasion with so many chocolate lovers up and down the country”

The bust was specially commissioned by Celebrations, who will also be launching a limited-edition coronation tub which will be available at Tesco stores.

The sculpture is to be displayed at Mars Wrigley’s UK headquarters which is in Slough, Berkshire.