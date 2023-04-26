By Julia Cameron • 26 April 2023 • 8:42
King Charles gets the chocolate treatment.
Credit:Roger Utting/Shutterstock
The chocolate bust of the King has been designed to be as much of a likeness as possible and the detail such as the shoulder piece has been adorned with Milky Way, Twix, Bounty and Galaxy chocolates and the collar embellishments have been created using Maltesers.
The medals pinned to King Charles’ chest are a mixture of chocolates including Snickers.
The bust took 17 litres of melted celebrations chocolates. It took four weeks to complete, and it weighs more than 23 kilos.
The creation was made by Chocolatier Jennifer Lindsey-Clarke, and she used around 2,875 melted celebration chocolates to construct the bust.
To capture the King’s true image the team studied hours of footage of the King and, said Emily Owen, Senior brand manager for Celebrations “The resemblance is uncanny” She went on to say “Celebrations is all about bringing people together and we are thrilled to be sharing this occasion with so many chocolate lovers up and down the country”
The bust was specially commissioned by Celebrations, who will also be launching a limited-edition coronation tub which will be available at Tesco stores.
The sculpture is to be displayed at Mars Wrigley’s UK headquarters which is in Slough, Berkshire.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Julia is an ex-pat writer from Brighton living in a small village close to the Andalucian town of Priego de Cordoba. When she's not working she enjoys reading, tracing her ancestry and swimming. She especially loves the summer when she can get down to the coast and chill on the beach.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.