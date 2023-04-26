Malaga workman airlifted to hospital after serious accident in La Viñuela

By John Ensor • 26 April 2023 • 23:35

Credit: Twitter/Emergencias 112 Twitter @E112Andalucia

Malaga’s work safety record is under scrutiny after a second serious accident within two days.

On Wednesday, April 26, at around 1.15 pm, a fifty-four-year-old workman suffered a serious electrical shock while working with power lines along the A-402 road and had to be evacuated by helicopter to the Regional Hospital in Malaga writes Malaga Hoy.

The Guardia Civil and the emergency services of the Andalusian Health Service were present at the incident and requested a 061 helicopter to evacuate the injured man to the Regional Hospital in Malaga. The Centre for the Prevention of Occupational Risks and the Labour Inspectorate have also been informed of the incident.

This incident comes after another worker fell eight metres from the roof of a warehouse in the city of Malaga on Tuesday, April 25.

The man, aged 55, fell while working on the roof of a warehouse located in Calle César Vallejo, he was rushed to the Hospital Clínico with multiple fractures.

In 2022 the province of Malaga registered a total of 21,423 accidents at work, which represents one every 25 minutes, an increase of 25% over 2020, a situation described as ‘dramatic” and “chronic,’ by the trade union Comisiones Obreras (CCOO).

Of the total number of accidents that occurred, 21,165 were minor; 228 were serious and 30 were fatal.

Of the total number of companies in which occupational accidents have occurred, 40.6% failed to conduct an occupational risk assessment.

In February the statistics led the CCOO to demand that the Andalusian regional government ‘stop subsidising and contracting companies without first demanding that they comply with the regulations on occupational risk prevention, that it promote actions to raise awareness and training, that it reinforces inspections with more staff, and that companies invest in prevention.’