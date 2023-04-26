Man arrested in South Africa for selling human penis

By John Ensor • 26 April 2023 • 17:49

Fingoland Mall horror. Credit: Fingoland Mall/Facebook.com

A man in a shopping mall in South Africa was arrested as horrified customers were offered a human penis for sale.

In a report from The Mail Online today, Wednesday, April 15, a 32-year-old man has been arrested after he tried to sell a severed human penis to shoppers at the Fingoland Mall, Butterworth, in the Eastern Cape Province of South Africa on April 20.

The man, as yet unnamed, took out the grisly private part and offered it up for sale as shoppers mingled in the mall. Police were alerted after shocked customers grabbed the suspect and restrained him until the authorities arrived.

The arrested man has so far been charged with unlawful possession of human tissue, as he appeared on April 24 at the Butterworth Magistrate’s Court.

According to local sources, the horrific case is due to be referred to a higher court, where the charge is likely to be changed to attempted murder.

Majola Nkohli, a police spokesperson said, ‘It is believed that he was looking for a buyer in Butterworth.

‘Preliminary investigations have revealed that the private parts were removed from a 68-year-old man in OR Tambo District.’

The unnamed victim is said to be in hospital, where his condition remains unknown

Lieutenant General Nomthetheleli Mene, of the Eastern Cape Police thanked patrons at the man for their part in detaining the suspect.

The police commissioner added, ‘This is a despicable and cruel act. The actions of the suspect are inhumane, and justice must take its course.’

The investigation is ongoing, while authorities look into the suspect’s motives.