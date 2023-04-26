Man arrested in South Africa for selling human penis

By John Ensor • 26 April 2023 • 17:49
Fingoland Mall horror.
Credit: Fingoland Mall/Facebook.com
In a report from The Mail Online today, Wednesday, April 15, a 32-year-old man has been arrested after he tried to sell a severed human penis to shoppers at the Fingoland Mall, Butterworth, in the Eastern Cape Province of South Africa on April 20.
The man, as yet unnamed, took out the grisly private part and offered it up for sale as shoppers mingled in the mall. Police were alerted after shocked customers grabbed the suspect and restrained him until the authorities arrived.
The arrested man has so far been charged with unlawful possession of human tissue, as he appeared on April 24 at the Butterworth Magistrate’s Court.
According to local sources, the horrific case is due to be referred to a higher court, where the charge is likely to be changed to attempted murder.
Majola Nkohli, a police spokesperson said, ‘It is believed that he was looking for a buyer in Butterworth.
‘Preliminary investigations have revealed that the private parts were removed from a 68-year-old man in OR Tambo District.’
The unnamed victim is said to be in hospital, where his condition remains unknown
Lieutenant General Nomthetheleli Mene, of the Eastern Cape Police thanked patrons at the man for their part in detaining the suspect.
The police commissioner added, ‘This is a despicable and cruel act. The actions of the suspect are inhumane, and justice must take its course.’
The investigation is ongoing, while authorities look into the suspect’s motives.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, together with my wife Nina, we settled in Galicia in Northern Spain 18 months ago.
I recently qualified as a proofreader, which is something I did as part of my role as a sales executive in my previous job for 24 years in the UK.
I am passionate about music, cycling and animals.
I am a semi-professional drummer and percussionist and currently enjoy playing cajon in an acoustic duo in and around Galicia.
My days are spent writing for EWN, which I love, and looking after our four dogs, four chickens, and two cats. If I'm not at home you'll probably find me struggling to reach the summit of some mountain on my bicycle somewhere.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.