By Imran Khan • 26 April 2023 • 19:15

Man suffers head injuries before dying at amusement park in UK Image: Matt_Turner Shutterstock.com

Police in the UK said a 52-year-old man has died after he suffered severe injuries while working at an amusement park.

The incident happened at the Ocean Beach Amusement Park in South Shields, Tyneside as per Mail Online on Wednesday, April 26, as the person was injured while working.

A report made for the coroner stated that after the incident, his death was announced by the Northumbria police.

An investigation has been launched by the police and the Health and Safety Executive (HSE), who ruled that no criminal offences were committed.

Officials said that the incident happened on Sunday, March 19, as the police along with medical services and an air ambulance were sent to the scene of the accident.

The 52-year-old man was then rushed to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle.

Police said that he was already in critical condition while he was being rushed to the hospital.

Authorities had cordoned off the scene of the accident and investigations were carried out.

A statement by officials said that “Northumbria Police and the HSE are satisfied that no criminal offences were committed.”

“A full investigation was carried out into a report that a man had been injured in a workplace accident at Ocean Beach Amusement Park in South Shields last month”, said a statement by police spokesperson.

“Officers worked alongside the Health & Safety Executive (HSE) to carry out a range of enquiries into the incident and are satisfied that no criminal offences were committed. The man injured has since sadly died and all our thoughts are with his family. A report has been made for the coroner.”