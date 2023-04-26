Outfit Trends to try on your Summer Holiday This Year

By Guest Writer • 26 April 2023 • 19:17

Sexy woman in white skirt, top and summer straw hat sit on edge of a rock. She correct her hairs. Beauty cute girl on a tropical beach sea ocean shore with large stones. Outdoor summer lifestyle.

Now that the Easter holidays are out of the way, many of us are beginning to think about and book our summer holidays for 2023 – and one of the biggest considerations can be compiling the right set of outfits to stay on trend while out and about in another country (or anywhere away from home). Let’s take a look at some of the items you should be putting in your suitcase to ensure you dress stylishly, comfortably and fashionably.

Buying your summer holiday wardrobe

It makes no sense to shop around when you can get everything you need in one place – and online women’s clothes store has got you covered for all the items you need and more. With this in mind, here are our top picks in the styles you’ll see on all the trending fashion portals:

Bold patterns

AX Paris Paisley Wrap Mini Dress

The AX Paris paisley printed 3/4 cuffed sleeve wrap mini dress in cream blends neutral colouring with a stunning print that features cute tied straps and a sweetheart neckline and wide-leg pairing that keeps it fun and flirty.

AX Paris Zebra Print Mini Wrap Dress

Animal print has been a firm favourite on the catwalks for the longest time and the AX Paris zebra print 3/4 sleeve mini wrap dress combines navy and cream for a more subtle yet bold effect. This also has a wrap-over tie waist and shirt collar detail, but with long cuffed sleeves to flatter every silhouette.

Jumpsuits

Little Mistress Satin High Neck Jumpsuit

There’s nothing quite as stylish as a jumpsuit and none are more eye-catching than the Little Mistress satin high neck jumpsuit in a stunning copper hue. This is certainly going to tick every box on the holiday outfit trends list with the addition of a shirred waist and wide-leg construction.

Vesper 247 Nicole Jumpsuit

This jumpsuit brings a pop of stunning fuchsia to any backdrop, whether you’re going out to dinner or for a big night out. You’ll enjoy a soft sweetheart neckline, thin adjustable tie straps and a flattering wide-leg.

CHI CHI Pleated Jumpsuit

The CHI CHI long bell sleeve pleated jumpsuit has a tailored style and comes in a neutral cream hue with a V neckline, long bell sleeves and a fitted bodice with long pleated bell sleeves to add a more unique visual element.

Wrap dresses

Lavish Alice Colour Block Blazer Wrap Mini Dress

If you’re looking for a statement dress, look no further than the Lavish Alice colour block blazer wrap mini dress – one of the most on-trend items in this article. It comes in pastel lilac and pink tones with long sleeves, rear tie-up construction and a peephole cutout across the stomach.

Girl In Mind Frances Wrap Midi Dress

For a stunning everyday wear wrap midi dress, you can’t go wrong with a classic black floral print and the Girl In Mind Frances Wrap Midi Dress has got you covered. Who can resist an asymmetric skirt with full slit hem detailing with a tie waist that wraps at the front – with the addition of beautiful angel sleeves.

Summer trends for everyone

At She Selected, you will find all the latest trends in women’s clothing for your summer holiday and more

