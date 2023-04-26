By Julia Cameron • 26 April 2023 • 11:27

Phillip Schofield’s brother gets the sack in the UK. Credit: _Mad_Liam/ Creative Commons Attribution 2.0

Timothy Schofield who was convicted of eleven sexual offences against a child has now been sacked from his job as a civilian police worker.

Somerset and Avon police confirmed that there had been a misconduct hearing yesterday and as a result, Timothy Schofield was sacked.

The findings of the panel were outlined by ACC Will White who said “Timothy Schofield committed a series of manipulative and exploitative offences against someone in a position of vulnerability. The details and impact of his criminality were distressing to read for the panel, as they would be for members of the public.”

“The Panel is grateful for the courage shown by the victim and all those who provided information and evidence to the investigation team, which resulted in him being brought to justice for these abhorrent crimes.

He went on to say “Timothy Schofield’s position as a member of a police organisation makes his responsibility all the greater in terms of his offending behaviour. The harm he’s caused has been serious and extensive.”

“His criminal conviction undermines the public’s trust and confidence in the police service and its employees who work tirelessly to build that trust, particularly at this time of national scrutiny.”

During Timothy Schofield’s trial, he said his actions were caused by “mental health struggles.”

His brother TV presenter Phillip Scofield served as a witness against his brother and said “As far as I’m concerned, I no longer have a brother.”