Possessions belonging to Freddie Mercury to be sold at auction in London

By Julia Cameron • 26 April 2023 • 11:17

Possessions belonging to Freddie Mercury to be sold at auction. Credit: Lošmi/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0

The Queen singer who passed away in November 1991 will have 1,500 items sold at auction.

After his death, his home and its contents were left to Mercury’s best friend, Mary Austin and she has now decided to put some of his possessions to auction.

Included in the sale are Freddie’s handwritten lyrics to the song “We Are the Champions” The nine-page £document includes harmonies and chords and it’s expected to sell for between £200,000 and £300,000.

Another lyric sheet written in black biro contains the lyrics to “Killer Queen” and this is expected to sell for between £50,000 and £70,000.

Mary Austin said “The lyrics were particularly difficult to part with, because they show, for me, the most beautiful side (of Freddie) “

The Queen vocalist and Mary Austin met in 1970. They moved in together and got engaged. But then Freddie admitted he was gay. However, this did not end the close friendship and Mary helped to care for Freddie during his illness.

“He is still a huge part of my life”, she said “I miss the fun, the humour, his warmth, his energy.”

She went on to say she had decided to sell the collection “because I need to put my affairs in order. The time has come for me to take the difficult decision to close this very special chapter in my life.”

She said she is keeping personal photographs and personal gifts, but the rest of Freddie’s possessions will be sold.

The collection will be sold by Sotheby’s in London in September and some of the proceeds will go to charity.