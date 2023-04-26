By Imran Khan • 26 April 2023 • 16:34

Pregnant actress found dead at home in Scotland

Police in Scotland said the body of a woman identified as a local actress has been found in her home in Glasgow.

The woman reported by the Mirror on Wednesday, April 26, as Marelle Sturrock, was found at her property in the Craigton area of Glasgow on Tuesday, April 25.

Officers rushed to the scene of the incident at about 8.40 am on Jura street, after they received a call alerting them about the body.

Police in Scotland have now confirmed that her death is being “treated as unexplained” and said that Sturrock was “heavily pregnant” when they found her

An investigation has been launched as the officials said that her death is related to a person, who was reported missing in the Mugdock Country Park.

A statement by Cheryl Kelly, Detective Chief Inspector said, “We were made aware of concern for a woman at a property on Jura Street in Glasgow shortly after 8.40 am on Tuesday, April 25”:

Kelley said that “Officers attended and the body of a 35-year-old woman was found within”

She added, “Her death is being treated as unexplained and enquiries remain ongoing. Officers have been carrying out extensive searches of Mugdock Country Park in relation to a missing person in the area”.