Prehistory to present: Study shows humans visited Nerja’s Cave 41,000 years ago

By Betty Henderson • 26 April 2023 • 12:00

A student investigates a sample in the Cueva de Nerja cave. Photo credit: Universidad de Córdoba

A TEAM of archaeologists from the University of Córdoba has made a remarkable discovery that could change the way we understand human history.

Their research has shown that humans visited the Cueva de Nerja cave for 41,000 years, which is 10,000 years earlier than previously thought.

The study, which was published on Tuesday, April 25, reveals a detailed account of the cave’s history.

The team behind this incredible revelation is made up of international scientists, including Marian Medina from the University of Córdoba, Eva Rodriguez, and Jose Luis Sanchidrian, Prehistory professor, and scientific director of the Nerja Cave.

They used a groundbreaking technique called ‘smoke archaeology’ to date the carbon and fossilized smoke residue found on the cave’s stalagmites. This innovative method has allowed them to document 35,000 years of visits in 73 different phases! This means that groups of humans were entering the cave approximately every 35 years.

The researchers used advanced archaeological techniques, including “smoke archaeology”, to analyse carbon and fossilised smoke residue found on cave formations.

Using these techniques, researchers say they can now reconstruct the prehistoric European way of life, including the finding out more about their ceremonial uses of fire.

This enabled them to document the level of human activity in the cave with incredible accuracy. The Cueva de Nerja is known for its Palaeolithic art and is believed to have been the most popular cave in Europe during prehistory, in terms of visits.

The cave is also believed to have been used for burials during the final stage of prehistory, providing us with further insights into our ancestors’ beliefs and custom.The researchers say that there is still much to discover about our past.