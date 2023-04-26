Protecting user information: Reducing the likelihood of data breach

By Guest Writer • 26 April 2023 • 18:28

Data breaches are one of the most destructive events that can occur in the cyber world. For the businesses or institutions involved, failing to secure customer data is bad for their reputation. However, the consequences can be much more serious for the individuals whose private details are exposed, as many risk having their bank accounts drained of all funds or having their identities stolen.

Protecting data has become more complicated in recent years as a large number of processes have shifted to the online world. While this has largely improved accessibility, it has also made personal information more vulnerable and more likely to be accessed by cybercriminals. Nonetheless, that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t take all the necessary measures to ensure your private details remain private.

Secure storage

The way in which your data is stored is essential for whether or not it is safe. One of the most important aspects is ensuring that nobody can access any details without express authorisation. The devices you use are also very important. You should guarantee that the devices you use have all their upgrades in order and that they are protected with strong passwords. You should also be mindful of their physical safety since a lot of data is accessed because the gadgets are physically stolen.

Data breaches sometimes occur because the authorities you entrusted with your private info fail to keep it safe. This can happen for a variety of reasons. While sometimes the infringement is due to criminal activity, it can also result from human error. Employees that haven’t received sufficient training and don’t have a good grasp of what it takes to manage a database can send private information to the wrong email address. They could also fail to enforce adequate security measures, causing a data leak.

In such a situation, you are eligible to start a legal claim. Visit https://www.howmuchcompensation.co.uk/ to contact a specialised solicitor that’ll clarify all aspects of the problem. You’ll find out what type of proof you should be ready to present to help your case succeed, including medical documents attesting to your mental and emotional distress that occurred as a direct result of the breach and any financial losses you suffered after your data was jeopardised.

Remote working

While remote work was an infrequent occurrence pre-2020, following the pandemic, when most workers had to switch to working from home as a safety measure during the lockdowns, it has become increasingly popular. Nowadays, many employees work from home at least a couple of days each week, while others have turned their households into their offices permanently. There’s no denying the comfort of working from your own living room, especially since you get to avoid traffic jams, crowded public transport and going out during the cold days when you want nothing more than to stay inside.

However, you should know that you are responsible for the information you work with. It is perhaps even more important to be mindful when you’re off-site. Ensure that the internet network you use is perfectly secure and that there are no unknown individuals connected at the same time as you. Anyone else poses a potential safety hazard, as your data can be accessed more easily through this medium.

Adding two-factor authentication on all devices you use for both work and personal purposes would be helpful. This ensures that nobody can access accounts holding possibly sensitive information, such as bank details or ID numbers. However, if you’ve experienced any problems in the past with malware on your personal computer, you should separate the two and get a new laptop you keep solely for remote working. You should avoid using the same USB devices interchangeably as an extra safety measure.

Backup

Taking all the necessary measures to avoid data breaches is very important. However, it’s also good to remain realistic and come up with a plan B that includes what you’ll do in case an unauthorised third party accesses your data. One of the most important things is to have a strong backup in place that you can use to restore everything in the aftermath of a system meltdown. This is also crucial in case the original data is tampered with or modified in any way.

Backups guarantee that you can continue your previous activity with fewer concerns and that the data breach is not as destructive as it could have been, regardless of its scope. They are also helpful in the event of accidental data loss.

Encryption

Since data breaches are chiefly digital events, it makes sense that they are best countered with cyber tools and solutions. One of the best ones is encryption, an encoding process that converts the original plaintext to ciphertext. The code can be unlocked only through the means of a digital key, meaning that even if a malicious individual manages to access the private information somehow, they’re less likely to be able to read it. Even if large portions of data are stolen, they remain unreadable.

However, this isn’t enough in some instances, and additional measures are necessary to protect sensitive information. Active defence technologies and data fragmentation are frequently used since they can move or distribute the encrypted information, making it even more challenging to access, modify or steal.

Erasure

When you no longer use data, erasing it limits the risk of it being used for malicious purposes. If some of the documents you hold on your computer are no longer relevant, you should dispose of them. Not only is it essential for data security, but it is also in compliance with official regulations such as the GDPR. Analyse all the data you hold and determine if there’s anything you can remove. A good indicator is looking for documents that haven’t been worked on in a long time and are no longer relevant. Those are the first that should go.

Data security is highly important since any breach is costly and causes considerable stress and disturbance for the victims. Ensure you take all the necessary steps to avoid your info falling prey to anyone who would use it maliciously.

