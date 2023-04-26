The ultimate guide to selling your home in La Zenia (2023)

By Laura Kemp • 26 April 2023 • 8:40

Selling your home is a difficult and time-consuming task. It’s something that many of us go through at least once in our lives, and you’ll want to know how fast you can conclude the sale, how much your home is worth, and what documents you’ll need to get the process started.

That’s why the Euro Weekly News has put together this handy guide on everything you need to know about selling your home in La Zenia, Alicante, including the best estate agents to guide you through the process.

This article will show you the best approach to selling your home in La Zenia, as well as all-important information on how much your property is worth, the legalities, and the paperwork you will need.

What is the best way to sell a property in La Zenia?

Spain’s real estate market is currently booming, with plenty of foreign nationals heading over and looking to buy a home in the Mediterranean sun. With promises of a healthy return on your investment, now is the perfect time to sell your home in La Zenia.

A lively area along Spain’s Orihuela Costa, just south of Torrevieja, La Zenia is a popular place to live due to its clean sandy beaches, wonderful bars and restaurants, cosmopolitan lifestyle, and typical Spanish culture. Perfect for families and retirees alike, this bustling beach town is hugely popular with foreign tourists and British expats looking for a new life in the sun.

Due to the interest in properties in this area, there are plenty of potential buyers. However, if this is your first property rodeo (or even just to ensure all the loose ends are tied up and legalities are followed to a T), having a professional estate agency to guide you through the process is essential.

From dealing with the legalities to translating legal documents, helping with marketing and viewings to making sure your sale goes through without any hitches, a reputable estate agent is the absolute best way to ensure a smooth and stress-free sale.

The best estate agents for selling your property in La Zenia

It’s essential to work with a trusted and reputable estate agent when selling your home, particularly in Spain where there is a large number of documents, paperwork and legalities to get your head around. Take a look at some of the best estate agencies in the area to guide you through the process.

Vivee Real Estate

Vivee Real Estate offers a wide variety of properties on the Costa Blanca and has an office in Orihuela Costa. The multilingual estate agents aim to make your purchase as comfortable as possible, assisting you in Swedish, German, English, Russian or Chinese.

Telephone: +34 966 73 01 29

Costa Homes

Costa Homes aim to provide clients with an individual approach through professionalism and commitment. The multilingual team focuses on transparency and integrity in every transaction, which translates into satisfaction for clients.

Telephone: +34 662 910 064

Alicante Real Estate

Alicante Real Estate provides clients with a wide range of properties, including finding the best homes for sale on the entire Costa Blanca. With the personal advice offered by the agents at Alicante Real Estate, clients always have the information and advice they need to achieve the best possible property in each case.

Telephone: +34 966 925 573

Costa Invest Real Estate

With more than 20 years of experience, Costa Invest is a leading company in the real estate sector, dealing with buying, selling and renting properties on the Costa Blanca and all over the region of Alicante (Spain).

Telephone: +34 966 760 422

Inmo Playa Flamenca

Inmobilaria Playa Flamenca is a real estate agency that has evolved with its clients’ needs over the past 35 years, helping buyers, sellers, renters and those needing construction services.

Telephone: +34 966 76 02 96

How much is your property worth in La Zenia?

So you want to sell your house in La Zenia, but how much is it worth on the market?

As one of the most popular areas on Spain’s Orihuela Costa, La Zenia has a healthy property market with various property types to suit single people, couples, families and retirees wishing to move to Spain.

A lovely one-bed apartment near the beach will cost from around €150,000, while a three-bedroom house will cost around €250,000. Luxurious villas and houses with a pool and plenty of outdoor space will cost from around €500,000 up to €4 million.

The average price property price is €280,833, and the average price per square metre for a property in La Zenia is €2,833 (April 2023).

How quickly can you sell your property in La Zenia?

Spain’s housing market is growing rapidly and many properties are selling faster than they used to as price increases remain below the rate of inflation.

The paperwork and process can take some time, however, once these have been completed expect to sell within a period of around three to four months depending on the property, how well it is maintained, and your asking price – it is important to leave some room for negotiation.

What documents do you need to sell a property in La Zenia?

You will need a number of documents when selling a property in La Zenia, so the best and safest way to make sure that you have everything in order is to sell through an experienced real estate agent who can help and give guidance throughout the whole process.

The main documents you need may include:

Your NIE and passport.

Deeds of the property.

Preparation of utility contracts, community charge and “Suma” invoices.

Liaison throughout the transaction with representatives of the Buyer and Notary.

The organisation of the Notary appointment and all paperwork related to the sale.

Translation at the Notary.

Calculation of 3 per cent retention.

Calculation of Goodwill and a letter of “Good Standing” with your community fees from the administration of your community.

What do you have to pay when selling a property in La Zenia?

1) Plusvalia – You will have to pay a tax based on the incremental value of the land which the property occupies over the number of years you have been the owner.

2) Community Fees – Make sure your Community Fees are up to date.

3) IBI and Utilities – your utility bills will need to be settled up to the date of sale and you will be required to provide the original proof of payment when signing.

4) Mortgage Cancellation Fees – your bank may have from a 0.5 per cent to 1 per cent cancellation charge for the balance of your outstanding mortgage.

5) Mortgage Cancellation and Registration Fees at the Notary – in addition to point 4) you will have to make sure that your mortgage is cancelled at the Notary and Registry. This can cost anywhere from €600 to €1000.

6) Non-Resident Retention 3 per cent – if you are not a resident of Spain, the buyer will also retain 3 per cent of the sales price stated in the “Escritura” (Title Deed) to pay to the Spanish taxman (Hacienda) on your behalf towards your Capital Gains Tax.

7) Legal fees – a legal office can prepare utility contracts, community charges and “Suma” invoices. They will also speak with the purchaser’s representatives and the Notary, book the Notary appointment and organise all of the related paperwork, accompany you to the Notary and translate if needed, calculate the 3 per cent retention, calculate and advice re Capital Gains Tax and give fiscal representation throughout the selling process.

Top tips to prepare your property for sale

First impressions mean a lot when selling your home. Take a look at our top tips for getting your property ready for the market and showcasing what it has to offer.

Declutter and get rid of anything that is of no use or has been waiting to be thrown away.

Remember that you are selling a lifestyle, not just a home. Potential buyers will want to imagine themselves living in the property, so be sure to depersonalise and remove any photographs, souvenirs etc.

Enhance the natural features of the property. Spanish properties are known for their character and charm, however, take time to repaint walls white, fill up any cracks and remove the old rug from your floors – especially if they are original wood.

Add light and space by making sure windows, mirrors and anything reflective are clean and free of dust. Mirrors also help in creating a sense of space.

For your outdoor spaces, get rid of any broken furniture, pottery and anything that could be considered as unkind to the look of your outdoor area. Tend to any flowers, plants and grass, particularly unsightly weeds or dead foliage, and repaint any outdoor areas that you feel may need it.

Invest in candles or reed diffusers, they last a very long time and create a welcoming aroma for those who walk in. The top recommended smells are fresh bed linen, lavender and vanilla.

Top tip! – Use cling film over plug holes to protect against any stale drain smells which tend to build when the property is empty.