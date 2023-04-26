The ultimate guide to selling your home in La Zenia (2023)

By Laura Kemp • 26 April 2023 • 8:40
This article will show you the best approach to selling your home in La Zenia, as well as all-important information on how much your property is worth, the legalities, and the paperwork you will need.
Spain’s real estate market is currently booming, with plenty of foreign nationals heading over and looking to buy a home in the Mediterranean sun. With promises of a healthy return on your investment, now is the perfect time to sell your home in La Zenia.
A lively area along Spain’s Orihuela Costa, just south of Torrevieja, La Zenia is a popular place to live due to its clean sandy beaches, wonderful bars and restaurants, cosmopolitan lifestyle, and typical Spanish culture. Perfect for families and retirees alike, this bustling beach town is hugely popular with foreign tourists and British expats looking for a new life in the sun.
Due to the interest in properties in this area, there are plenty of potential buyers. However, if this is your first property rodeo (or even just to ensure all the loose ends are tied up and legalities are followed to a T), having a professional estate agency to guide you through the process is essential.
From dealing with the legalities to translating legal documents, helping with marketing and viewings to making sure your sale goes through without any hitches, a reputable estate agent is the absolute best way to ensure a smooth and stress-free sale.
It’s essential to work with a trusted and reputable estate agent when selling your home, particularly in Spain where there is a large number of documents, paperwork and legalities to get your head around. Take a look at some of the best estate agencies in the area to guide you through the process.
Vivee Real Estate offers a wide variety of properties on the Costa Blanca and has an office in Orihuela Costa. The multilingual estate agents aim to make your purchase as comfortable as possible, assisting you in Swedish, German, English, Russian or Chinese.
Costa Homes aim to provide clients with an individual approach through professionalism and commitment. The multilingual team focuses on transparency and integrity in every transaction, which translates into satisfaction for clients.
Alicante Real Estate provides clients with a wide range of properties, including finding the best homes for sale on the entire Costa Blanca. With the personal advice offered by the agents at Alicante Real Estate, clients always have the information and advice they need to achieve the best possible property in each case.
With more than 20 years of experience, Costa Invest is a leading company in the real estate sector, dealing with buying, selling and renting properties on the Costa Blanca and all over the region of Alicante (Spain).
Inmobilaria Playa Flamenca is a real estate agency that has evolved with its clients’ needs over the past 35 years, helping buyers, sellers, renters and those needing construction services.
So you want to sell your house in La Zenia, but how much is it worth on the market?
As one of the most popular areas on Spain’s Orihuela Costa, La Zenia has a healthy property market with various property types to suit single people, couples, families and retirees wishing to move to Spain.
A lovely one-bed apartment near the beach will cost from around €150,000, while a three-bedroom house will cost around €250,000. Luxurious villas and houses with a pool and plenty of outdoor space will cost from around €500,000 up to €4 million.
The average price property price is €280,833, and the average price per square metre for a property in La Zenia is €2,833 (April 2023).
Spain’s housing market is growing rapidly and many properties are selling faster than they used to as price increases remain below the rate of inflation.
The paperwork and process can take some time, however, once these have been completed expect to sell within a period of around three to four months depending on the property, how well it is maintained, and your asking price – it is important to leave some room for negotiation.
You will need a number of documents when selling a property in La Zenia, so the best and safest way to make sure that you have everything in order is to sell through an experienced real estate agent who can help and give guidance throughout the whole process.
The main documents you need may include:
1) Plusvalia – You will have to pay a tax based on the incremental value of the land which the property occupies over the number of years you have been the owner.
2) Community Fees – Make sure your Community Fees are up to date.
3) IBI and Utilities – your utility bills will need to be settled up to the date of sale and you will be required to provide the original proof of payment when signing.
4) Mortgage Cancellation Fees – your bank may have from a 0.5 per cent to 1 per cent cancellation charge for the balance of your outstanding mortgage.
5) Mortgage Cancellation and Registration Fees at the Notary – in addition to point 4) you will have to make sure that your mortgage is cancelled at the Notary and Registry. This can cost anywhere from €600 to €1000.
6) Non-Resident Retention 3 per cent – if you are not a resident of Spain, the buyer will also retain 3 per cent of the sales price stated in the “Escritura” (Title Deed) to pay to the Spanish taxman (Hacienda) on your behalf towards your Capital Gains Tax.
7) Legal fees – a legal office can prepare utility contracts, community charges and “Suma” invoices. They will also speak with the purchaser’s representatives and the Notary, book the Notary appointment and organise all of the related paperwork, accompany you to the Notary and translate if needed, calculate the 3 per cent retention, calculate and advice re Capital Gains Tax and give fiscal representation throughout the selling process.
First impressions mean a lot when selling your home. Take a look at our top tips for getting your property ready for the market and showcasing what it has to offer.
