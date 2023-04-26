By Imran Khan • 26 April 2023 • 11:42
Shock as body of 5-year-old girl found inside a rubbish bag
A body of a girl has been found by police in Rambervillers, France, inside a flat close to where she used to live with her family.
According to official reports, cited by Antenna3 on Wednesday, April 26, police have arrested a teenager who was in the house where the child’s body was found.
The little girl was reportedly playing in front of the family home when she disappeared without a trace.
After she went missing, her mother quickly alerted the authorities, who mobilised a team of officers to find her.
Police eventually found her within a short time, after the officers discovered her body inside a rubbish bag.
The gendarmes arrested the teenager as the main suspect after he himself contacted the police to inform them that he had found a dead body in his mother’s rented flat.
The authorities have now opened an investigation to clarify the exact causes of her death.
Official said that, in addition, an autopsy, to be carried out at the forensic institute in Nancy, will reveal whether the child also suffered sexual violence before her death.
Jean-Pierre Michel, the mayor of the Rambervillers, a town situated in north-eastern France, said that the teenager arrested is a boy between the age of 15 and 16.
He also said that “What has just happened is dramatic. There are no words, it’s horrible. I am thinking a lot about the family. It is terrible to lose a son in such circumstances”.
