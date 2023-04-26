So called Spanish word for irritating foreigners

By Guest Writer • 26 April 2023 • 17:54

A bit of Spanish humour, Banksy it isn’t! Credit: Dusty Dingo CC

A BIT like wasps around a jam pot, the British media is buzzing with stories about a so called secret Spanish word for irritating foreigners which is Guiri.

This writer has owned a property in Spain for more than 20 years and neighbours have been calling him a Guiri for all that time, when they can’t think of anything more appropriate.

To the Spanish it immediately explains something about the person who may like to think of themselves as either an expat or a holiday maker but in fact is a just a foreigner.

It isn’t always insulting, just describes who the person is and is probably less offensive than the British word Dago or Chilean word Godo (and there is another but that is too rude to repeat in a family newspaper) doe a Spaniard.

There are at least two songs which spell out the meaning of the word, Guiris (go home) by La Maquineria del Fango and Guiris by Los Ratones but if you are British or Irish, don’t worry, it’s aimed at any foreigner who gets into a Spaniard’s sights.

So emotive is the word that various Spanish newspapers have picked up on the ‘storm in a tea cup’ as can be seen from an article in La Vanguardia.

In this woke atmosphere we live in today, ‘sticks and stones may break my bones but words will never hurt me’ may no longer be the case but at least we stiff upper lip Guiris can learn to live with it.