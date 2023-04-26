Spain’s state-owned airports group is flying high after making a first-quarter profit

By Linda Hall • 26 April 2023 • 14:00
Spain's state-owned airports group is flying high after making first-quarter profit
The total number of passengers in Spain, Luton and airports in northeast Brazil recovered 100 per cent of their pre-pandemic levels, state-owned Aena announced on April 26.
Traffic volume at Aena’s Spanish airports reached 53.6 million in the first three months of the year, a 41.6 per cent increase on the same period last year and 1.6 per cent higher than during the first quarter of 2019.
Commercial sales showed a 12 per cent improvement on their pre-pandemic levels,.
Total consolidated revenue for the first quarter of 2023 increased to €1.03 billion, 34.3 per cent up on the first quarter of 2022.
Aeronautical revenue of €523 million was 26 per cent higher than in 2022 while commercial revenue – again surpassing 2019 levels – reached €337.9 million, 40.1 per cent more than during the first three months of 2022.
“The performance of commercial activity in the first quarter of the year is noteworthy, where pre-pandemic activity levels improved markedly,” Aena said.
As a result, total sales from commercial activity overtook 2019 levels by 12.1 per cent, while revenue from fixed and variable rents, invoiced and collected in this period, exceeded 2019 figures by 15.8 per cent.
Aena’s gross operating result between January and March of this year rose to €368.6 million, representing a growth of 153.2 per cent compared with the same period of 2022.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share?
Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
