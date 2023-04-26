UK’s CMA blocks sale of Activision Blizzard’s Call of Duty to Microsoft

By Linda Hall • 26 April 2023 • 18:09

ACTIVISION-MICROSOFT: Deal could hinder cloud gaming, CMA said. Photo credit: Pexels-jeshoots

THE UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has blocked the sale of Activision Blizzard’s Call of Duty to Microsoft.

The CMA halted the $69 billion (€63.2 billion) deal – the biggest deal ever in gaming – on the grounds that this would hinder competition in cloud gaming.

The regulator said on April 26 that Microsoft’s pledge to allow leading cloud gaming platforms to access Activision’s multibillion-dollar Call of Duty franchise had not allayed its concerns.

The company remained fully committed to the acquisition and would appeal the decision, Microsoft president Brad Smith announced in a statement. Activision in turn said it would “work aggressively” with Microsoft to reverse the CMA’s decision.

“This was not the news we wanted,” Activision’s CEO Bobby Kotick told staff, “but it is far from the final word on this deal,” he added.

“We will reassess our growth plans for the UK,” the company said in a separate statement. “Global innovators large and small will take note that, despite all its rhetoric, the UK is clearly closed for business.”

To date this was the biggest deal between technology companies that the CMA has blocked and its stance was interpreted by insiders as proof that the UK watchdog was ready to take on Big Tech.

It is now up to Brussels to reach a decision by May 22 on the Activision deal, which the US Federal Trade Commission also seeks to block.