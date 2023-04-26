Wardrobe refresher: Costa Women Axarquía hold Málaga clothes swap and lunch

By Betty Henderson • 26 April 2023 • 18:00

The group also held a Women in Business event in Málaga. Photo credit: Costa Women (via Facebook)

The summer season is fast approaching, which means it’s time to put away those winter clothes and start filling up our wardrobes with light, colourful outfits.

But what do you do with all those winter clothes you no longer need? The Costa Women Axarquía Association had a fantastic solution for their members, hosting a swishing clothing exchange and lunch event on Friday, April 21.

The beautiful Villa Dolores in Málaga provided the perfect backdrop for a day of fashion and fun. The event was organised by Ashlyn and Cathy from Costa Women, who welcomed guests with a refreshing welcome drink.

Attendees were then treated to a delicious buffet lunch prepared by the talented Ankie. The lunch included a wide range of tasty dishes, and guests were also offered a selection of drinks, including wine, beer, and soft drinks.

The event was not just about fashion and food, though. An honesty bar was also available for guests who wanted to enjoy more drinks later in the day.

Additionally, guests were invited to take a dip in the swimming pool on a hot sunny day. The venue provided the perfect setting for a relaxing afternoon filled with entertainment and good vibes.

The most exciting part of the event was the fashion exchange, where attendees had the opportunity to swap up to five fashion items with others.

The exchange included clothes, accessories, beauty products, and books, and it gave used clothing and accessories a new lease of life. Any items remaining were donated to charity, reducing fashion waste and giving back to the community.

Costa Women Axarquía is part of the broader Costa Women group, a friendly community association that welcomes new members.

They aim to provide a safe and supportive environment for women to connect, network, and have fun. The association is active on social media, and their Facebook page is a great resource for information on upcoming events and news.

The event was an excellent opportunity for members to refresh their wardrobe, make new connections, and have a great time!