By Imran Khan • 26 April 2023 • 12:47

Woman on roller skates and a pedestrian killed in Spain after being run over by car Image: Tupungato Shutterstock.com

A woman on her roller skates and a man walking on the side of the road have been killed in Spain after they were run over by a car in Rodonyà.

According to the Catalan Traffic Service (SCT), cited by CCMA on Wednesday, April 26, the incident happened on the C-51z road in Rodonyà, located in Alt Camp, Tarragona province.

Officials said the car hit the two victims on kilometre 20.5 of the road, which runs parallel to C-51.

The Mossos d’Esquadra received the alert about the incident at 10.30 pm on Tuesday, April 25, and six police patrols, five fire brigades of the Generalitat, along with three ambulances of the Medical Emergency System (SEM) were rushed to the scene.

An investigation has now been started by the police into the case, following the incident.

As per recent statistics by the SCT, 47 people have been killed in traffic accidents this year in Cataluña.