By Imran Khan • 27 April 2023 • 12:37

Actor from ‘The Exorcist’ dies after battle with lung cancer Image: Facebook

Ron Faber, who was a star in the horror supernatural movie ‘The Exorcist’ has died at the age of 90 after suffering from lung cancer.

Actor Ron Faber, who was famous for his role in the movie ‘The Exorcist’ has died after battling lung cancer, as confirmed by his friend and actor David Patrick Kelly.

Faber played the role of director Chuck on Crash Course, which was a movie within The Exorcist.

A line by Faber from the 1973 supernatural horror film cited by Metro on Thursday, April 27 said, “I suppose you’ve heard…Burke’s dead. He must have been drunk. He fell down from the top of the steps right outside. By the time he hit M Street he broke his neck”.

Following his death, Kelly made a post on Facebook that said, “Ron Faber has passed…first met him when I was a dishwasher/sub-bartender at the Mercer Arts Center”.

Kelly said, “He was performing Arrabal’s AND THEY PUT HANDCUFFS ON THE FLOWERS about political prisoners in fascist Spain for which he won an OBIE…we worked together a few years later in a workshop of Rado and Ragni’s cartoon musical Tarzan in New York City”.

He continued, “One of the true knights of American avant theatre as a founding member of Joe Chaikin’s OPEN THEATRE which greatly influenced me and so many others…a great artist and gentleman with a wonderful voice and laugh”.

Faber was born on February 16, 1933, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, and worked on several other projects including Law & Order, Hope & Faith, The Private Files of J Edgar Hoover, and Navy Seals.