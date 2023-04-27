After a Crucial Rebranding, the EFSA commences ‘One Conference’ with Stark Announcement

By Guest Writer • 27 April 2023 • 11:28

The European Food Safety Authority has recently revitalised its approach, branding, and logo to reflect its widening and adjusted responsibilities since its founding in 2002. With its jurisdiction being the European Union, the EFSA, offers an independent look at some of the most important issues in food safety, embarking on its scientific research to identify existing and emerging risks in the food market. The authority also deals with nutrition, plant health, animal welfare, environmental implications, and food chain risk management.

In its latest report, the EFSA has found that potential DNA-damaging and cancer-causing carcinogenic nitrosamines are present in popular foods. Processed fish, alcoholic beverages, cured meats, cereals, dairy products, and processed vegetables can all have these potentially harmful nitrosamines. As such, there’s concern over the level of exposure to these organic compounds.

The information comes as the EFSA seeks to further establish itself as the food authority in the EU, which its new branding approach seeks to achieve also.

EFSA rebrands for its new One Health Strategy

Before, the EFSA had a fairly standard logo which offered a strange double-up on its image. The name, EFSA, was present in lowercase, with “European Food Safety Authority” spelled out beneath. To the right of the acronym was a small stamp of the EU flag with its blue backdrop and yellow stars. To the left, circling out from the “E” and back around the letter, were the EU stars again, but in orange. The focus of this logo was clearly that it’s a European body.

Now, to launch its new One Healthy Strategy, which adjusts the EFSA’s approach to risk assessments, animals, the environment, and customer protection, it seeks to enhance its transparency and openness. The new logo, EFSA.Europa.eu says, reflects its most important principles. Firstly, the font has been adjusted to Futura, which they say is more rounded and expresses openness, while the new color scheme draws in the five colors of the EFSA (dark blue), the EU (blue), science (light green), cooperation (yellow), and public communication (dark grey).

As the new logo’s symbol to replace the arc of EU stars, it’s made up of a few different components. These are the yellow petri dish, the green leaf-like tick, and the half-bowl for transparency. They combine to make an eye-catching spherical symbol that, should it be needed, could be identified without the EFSA text around. All variations of the logo showcased do feature the text to be crystal clear about what the body is, however.

Perfect time to adjust in age of new-look logos

Logos are vital for relaying importance, authority, and exactly what a business or authority does. The change of the EFSA’s logo aligned with its new plan and assignments, making it a strong move that should further cement it as the leading name in EU food safety.

