Average price of electricity in Spain on Friday, April 28

By Chris King • 27 April 2023 • 20:42

Image of a lighbulb containing euros. Credit: Bartolomiej Pietrzyk / Shutterstock.com.

On Friday, April 28, the average price of electricity in Spain falls by one per cent.

The average price of electricity for regulated rate customers linked to the wholesale market in Spain will drop by one per cent on Friday, April 28, compared to today, Thursday 27. Specifically, it will stand at €107.89/MWh.

According to the operator of the Iberian Energy Market (OMIE), in the auction, the cost of energy in the wholesale market – the so-called ‘pool’ – will stand at €107.89/MWh tomorrow.

Monday’s cheapest time will be between the hours of 3pm and 4pm, at €80/MWh, while the most expensive will be between 9pm and 11pm, at €126.93/MWh.

Compensation for gas companies of €0/MWh is added to this pool price, as it has been since February 27. It must be paid by consumers who are beneficiaries of the measure, consumers of the regulated tariff (PVPC), or those who, despite being on the free market, have an indexed rate.

So far in April, the average price of electricity stands at €191.52 /MWh. That is more than three times lower than the €191.52 /MWh registered in the same month last year.

Last Tuesday, March 28, the Council of Ministers approved the extension of the Iberian exception until December 31, after the agreement was reached by Spain and Portugal with the European Commission. It is not excluded that the deal could be extended for a longer time if the said framework is also extended.