Back for good? Pop favourites Take That set to release new songs

By John Ensor • 27 April 2023 • 11:53

Back for good? Take That. Credit: Take That/Facebook

Sensational boy band Take That, have announced they’re back together and ready to release their new music.

To get fans ready, they have re-recorded Greatest Day, their 2008 number-one hit track with the help of another new singer, according to The Daily Mail, Thursday, April 27.

The band, now a three-piece consisting of Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald teamed up with singer Calum Scott, who commented, ‘I was really nervous about jumping on a song that was already such a smash and recording on my vocal in there but it was also such an honour.’

34-year-old Calum, originally from Beverley, East Yorkshire, first appeared on Britain’s Got Talent where he received a standing ovation from its four judges.

He added, ‘Gary and I hit the studio together for a day working on a new section and doing new vocals and then we went it to the boys [Mark and Howard] to re-record their parts.’

During the recording session, Calum and Gary discussed the possibility of writing some new, original songs. Calm commented, ‘We said after this track we want to get in the studio together and write original music.

On working with Gary Barlow he said, ‘I’m excited to be able to work with him. Even being linked to a band like Take That is wild.’

The re-vamped hit is due out on May 5th and will feature in the bands film, Greatest Days, set for release later this year on June 16.

Take That announced, ‘Greatest Day is a special song for us, it was one of our biggest singles, and our 11th No.1.’.

Fans have been holding their breaths as rumours of a full reunion abound, with all original five members, including Robbie Williams and Jason Orange joining forces once again.

The trio were recently seen in Spain where they got together to record, pictures were posted online of them holding cups of tea in hand on their way to the studio.