Bargain train tickets on offer from Ouigo from Alicante to Madrid

27 April 2023
Bargain tickets on offer from OUIGO from Alicante to Madrid. Credit: OUIGO.
This will allow travellers to move comfortably and economically along the corridor that connects the capital with the Valencian Community.
Tickets for this service will start from just €9, which means a great opportunity for those looking for accessible transport alternatives.
The new Ouigo offer also includes a special flat rate for children between 4 and 13 years old, with a price of only €5, while children up to 3 years old will travel free in the arms of an adult. This makes the Ouigo travel experience even more attractive for families looking for convenient and affordable transportation options.
With two daily frequencies and a travel time of less than two and a half hours, Ouigo allows travellers to move quickly between the cities of Madrid, Albacete and Alicante.
This new offer is added to the three daily frequencies that Ouigo already offers between Madrid-Chamartín-Clara Campoamor and Valencia-Joaquín Sorolla, thus completing the five daily frequencies that the company signed with the infrastructure manager ADIF for the Madrid-Valencian Community corridor.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
