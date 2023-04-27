Big Eyes Coin, Dogecoin, XRP: Which crypto coin has the potential to go BIG?

By Guest Writer • 27 April 2023 • 10:30

Despite the SEC winning a $2.8M lawsuit over alleged crypto token price manipulation, the crypto industry is still going strong. The rise of meme coins and altcoins, like Dogecoin (DOGE) and XRP (XRP), has taken the world by storm.

However, Big Eyes Coin (BIG), one of the newest meme tokens with a successful crypto presale, is flourishing in the crypto market. As Big Eyes Coin’s successful presale enters its final push, it’s important to analyse its potential as a contender in the meme coin and altcoin community and how its utility compares to its more established counterparts.

The Big Eyes Coin ICO: How to get involved?

As one of the latest meme coins in the market, Big Eyes Coin has a lot to prove. The coin’s successful presale has earned the trust of many, and its generous code END300 allows investors to maximise their returns on investments as they get a 300% bonus. The presale funds are used to develop and launch the project as well as give 5% of its total supply to charity.

While pre-sales are not new to the crypto space, Big Eyes Coin’s unique marketing approach and focus on the meme community make it stand out. The team behind the project has announced plans for NFT rewards and fun events, which garnered a lot of interest from investors. This gives the coin real-world applications beyond just its meme status and sets it apart from other meme coins that have yet to establish a clear use case.

Dogecoin: The humorous cryptocurrency with serious potential

Dogecoin is one of the most well-known meme coins in the market today. However, beyond its meme status, this token has been set apart due to its utility. For example, DOGE has been adopted by several businesses as a means of payment. Moreover, people see the token as one with a healthy ecosystem. Many investors also invest in DOGE NFTs and generate wealth from them. Overall, this coin has managed to establish itself as more than just a meme, but as a viable investment with real-world applications.

What does the XRP lawsuit means for investors and the future of digital assets

Ripple, the parent company of XRP, is facing a lawsuit filed by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The crypto market is eagerly waiting for the judge to make the final decision regarding this case, as the outcome could have significant implications for the cryptocurrency industry as a whole. Regulatory uncertainties like this can affect not only the company’s business but also the whole crypto community.

This uncertainty is reflected in the recent decrease of XRP’s price, which dropped by 1.92% on April 24th, with an overall decrease of 11.18% in the past seven days. The future of Ripple and XRP is still uncertain, and it remains to be seen how the legal battle will play out and what impact it will have on the cryptocurrency market.

In conclusion, the crypto world is full of regulatory uncertainties and investors must be cautious before putting their money into any project. However, the emergence of new coins such as Big Eyes Coin provides opportunities for those willing to take the risk. As its presale reaches its final push, Big Eyes Coin has the potential to become the next big thing in the world of cryptocurrencies, offering investors promising returns on their investments. As with any investment, it is important to do your own research and make informed decisions before investing. Nonetheless, Big Eyes Coin’s promising future makes it an exciting token to keep an eye on in the coming months.

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

