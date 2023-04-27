Big Eyes Coin vs Shiba Inu: A cat vs dog battle for power in the Fintech Industry

By Guest Writer • 27 April 2023 • 10:00

The cryptocurrency industry is buzzing with excitement about the recent surge in the price of Shiba Inu (SHIB), a meme coin that has caught the attention of crypto investors and traders. With its rising popularity and demand, many investors and analysts are predicting a potential surge of up to 380% in its price.

The surge in Shiba Inu’s value has sparked interest in new meme coins like Big Eyes Coin (BIG), which is eager to prove its worth. This article will compare and analyse the potential of both meme coins in the fintech industry during meme coin season and alt season, looking at their similarities and differences, and what they bring to the crypto community.

Big Eyes Coin: Sniff out success

Big Eyes Coin is a new meme coin that aims to provide utility and value to its users. The coin curates a strong investor network through its range of bonuses and investment options. It does this through its short-term investments with instant payouts – loot boxes – and its long-term investments through NFTs.

This diversification of investment options allows users to have the power of choice when it comes to how they want to be rewarded, which speaks to the brilliant community focus of the coin. The reward structure consists of short-term investments with rewards up to $1 million and short-to-long-term investments where users can mint, collect and trade NFTs through OpenSea. Additionally, there is a 300% bonus that can be redeemed when purchasing coins on the platform by using the END300 promo code.

Big Eyes Coin offers its users the opportunity to participate in its presale, which will conclude on June 3, 2023. This is a chance for early adopters to take advantage of the coin’s potential and gain an early bird advantage.

Shiba Inu: A Growing Woof

Shiba Inu is a meme coin that was created in 2020 and operates like Dogecoin (DOGE). It has gained a lot of popularity and attention due to its unique brand and the support it has received from the crypto community. Its main goal is to create a decentralised ecosystem where users can transact and exchange value without the need for intermediaries.

Shiba Inu has recently been in the spotlight due to its impressive surge in value, which has caught the attention of crypto investors and traders. Its market capitalisation has grown significantly, and its value has risen by 300%, which has led many to speculate that a surge of up to 380% is possible.

Big Eyes Coin and Shiba Inu – Cats vs. Dogs

Both Big Eyes Coin and Shiba Inu are meme coins that have gained popularity and attention due to their unique brands and the support they have received from the crypto community.

They operate on the Ethereum blockchain and aim to provide utility and value to their users. Big Eyes Coin’s successful presale makes it an attractive investment for meme coin lovers and investors looking for the next big thing.

While Shiba Inu has been around for longer and has already achieved significant market capitalisation and value, it also has a more established brand and community.

Big Eyes Coin is still building its user base and community and has been displaying its competitive strength in rewards and value, making it highly likely to be bigger than Shiba Inu in time.

The recent surge in the value of Shiba Inu is a good omen for new meme-coins like Big Eyes Coin. Both coins operate in the same space and offer similar opportunities for investors and meme coin lovers.

While Shiba Inu has already established itself as a top player in the crypto industry, Big Eyes Coin has the potential to carve out its niche and offer a unique and engaging user experience.

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido