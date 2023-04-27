By Imran Khan • 27 April 2023 • 16:38

BREAKING: Man killed in Spain after train smashes into tractor

Police in Spain said a man driving a tractor has been killed after he was hit by an Alvia train in Cantabria.

A man has been killed after being run over by an Alvia train at a crossing in Arenas de Iguña, in Cantabria on Thursday, April 27.

According to the Guardia Civil de Tráfico, cited by La Vanguardia, the tractor was hit by the train when it was trying to cross a level crossing without barriers in an area of countryside between Las Fraguas and Bárcena de Pie de Concha.

Sources from Adif, the Spanish state-owned company managing track and conventional railway stations, said that no passengers on the train have been injured, although the train has been rendered “useless”.

It has also been reported that traffic has been cut off because there is only one track in that area, so any damages will have to be checked and fixed before the operations can begin again.

A statement by a government delegation in Cantabria said that the Alvia train involved in the accident was travelling from Santander to Madrid.

They also said that the incident was reported at 2.40 pm, local time.