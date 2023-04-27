BREAKING: Television chat show legend Jerry Springer passes away aged 79

By Chris King • 27 April 2023 • 16:31
Television chat show legend Jerry Springer passes away aged 79
According to the celebrity news outlet TMZ, Jerry Springer, the legendary television chat show personality died peacefully at his home in suburban Chicago this Thursday, April 27, aged 79.
Jerry had been diagnosed with cancer a few months ago a family spokesperson told the news outlet. He suddenly became a lot sicker this week they explained.
He fronted one of TV’s most controversial chat shows of all time. ‘The Jerry Springer Show’ ran for 27 years after first hitting television screens in 1991. By the end of the 1990s, it was achieving the highest viewing figures in the country, often beating the massively popular Oprah Winfrey Show’.
His raucous show often featured the most outrageous guests who would inevitably get involved in arguments or sometimes even full-on fights on camera. These incidents developed a chant of ‘Jerry, Jerry, Jerry, Jerry!’ from the studio audience, that subsequently became an integral part of the show.
The show finally came to an end in 2108 which he followed with ‘Judge Jerry’, a courtroom show that ran for three seasons.
His most recent TV appearance came when he was revealed to be ‘The Beetle’, where Jerry sang a Frank Sinatra song on ‘The Masked Singer’.
Before making it big in television, Jerry had dabbled in politics. In 1977 he became the mayor of Cincinnati for one term after failing in a bid to run for the US Congress in 1970.
To get rich and famous this repellent creep soullessly exploited the dregs of American lowlife, parading them and prodding them like rats in lab experiment, getting the most titillating visceral reactions out of them for slack-jawed culture-drone neanderthals to get off on. The world is a cleaner place without him.
