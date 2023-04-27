By Chris King • 27 April 2023 • 22:05

Train derails with cars plunging into Mississippi River near Ferryville in Crawford County, Wisconsin

A freight train derailed near the village of Ferryville in Crawford County, Wisconsin, sending around 12 cars into the Mississippi River with at least four people thought to be injured.

According to the Press Office of Wisconsin Congressman Derrick Van Orden on Twitter, a freight train derailed near the village of Ferryville in Crawford County, Wisconsin, this afternoon, Thursday, April 27. The incident is thought to have occurred just south of the Lansing Bridge.

A tweet from the politician @RepVanOrden read: “My staff was just made aware of a train derailment in our District south of the Lansing Bridge in Ferryville”.

He continued: “We have begun to coordinate with BNSF, FEMA, Wisconsin Emergency Management, the state and national Departments of Transportation, Crawford County officials, and @RepAshleyHinson, whose District may also be impacted, to get answers on what occurred”.

“My staff is travelling to the site, and @RepTroyNehls, who Chairs the Transportation and Infrastructure Subcommittee on Rail, has also made staff available to assist our team. We will continue to monitor the situation and determine next steps. -DVO”, he added.

A spokesperson with the Allamakee County Sheriff’s Office in Iowa reported that the Black Hawk Bridge was down. It connects the town of Lansing in Iowa with western Wisconsin across the mighty Mississippi River.

Caitlin Nolan, a witness to the incident, managed to capture the moment when at least 12 of the train’s cars left the tracks and plunged into the water. She posted it on Twitter, as seen below retweeted by the independent freelance journalist @sotiridi.

#Breaking: Just in – Reports that a freight train has derailed in south of De Soto, #Wisconsin, video showing you that some of the wagons have fallen into the Mississippi river, still no reports on what the train was carrying. 📸: Caitlin Nolan pic.twitter.com/1O1dqNNQjI — Sotiri Dimpinoudis (@sotiridi) April 27, 2023

Various images and footage posted on social media appear to confirm her video, with cars seen floating downstream. The freight train is owned by BNSF according to Mr Van Orden.

Speaking with CNN, Ms Nolan told the news outlet: “I didn’t see a fire or smell anything but witnessed multiple cars in the water on both sides of the tracks. There hadn’t been any emergency help until after I had passed by”.

Multiple emergency services have been deployed to the location where four people are reported to have been injured. Boats have reportedly been dispatched to rescue those in the water. It has been suggested in unconfirmed reports online that some of the cars that fell into the river contained a cargo of lithium batteries and paint.