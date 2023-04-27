By Chris King • 27 April 2023 • 21:21

Two children shot outside George Wythe High School in Richmond, Virginia

A shooting incident outside the George Wythe High School in Richmond, Virginia, left two children injured by gunfire, one seriously.

As confirmed by Richmond Police, a shooting incident that occurred outside the George Wythe High School in Virginia this morning left two children injured. One is reported to be in critical condition.

The usual protocol in such an instance has been initiated and the educational facility has been locked down.

Local station wtvr.com reported Rick Edwards, the acting Richmond Police Chief as explaining in a 2pm update: “Today at 12:02pm we responded to George Wythe High School for a report of shots fired. Within one minute one of our officers from Third Precinct arrived on the scene. Three minutes later he found a juvenile male in the parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound”.

He continued: “While we were at this scene, working this case, a second juvenile male self-transported to another local hospital suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. We believe both are students here at George Wythe”.

“Working in this case actively right now. We’re talking with witnesses, we’re interviewing subjects, we are reviewing camera footage and we are trying to get to the bottom of what happened today. We believe there was only one shooter but other people involved that we’re looking for”, Edwards added.

.@ATFWashington on scene to assist our law enforcement partners @RichmondPolice in a shooting investigation at George Wythe High School in Richmond. pic.twitter.com/2sXuxeRkJt — ATF Washington (@ATFWashington) April 27, 2023

“We need the entire village, all of Richmond to support us. The amount of gun violence in the city has just got to stop. We’re asking for everybody to pitch in on that effort. There are too many guns in the city, and they’re being used too often”, commented Jason Kamras, the Richmond School superintendent.

He added: “Our thoughts, our prayers, our hearts are with the families of the victims this afternoon and we are praying for their recovery”.