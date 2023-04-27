By Imran Khan • 27 April 2023 • 14:37
BREAKING: Two dead, multiple injured after car smashes into pedestrians in Madrid
Two people have been killed and four injured after a car hit several pedestrians on Paseo de Extremadura in Madrid on Thursday, April 27.
Official reports, cited by El Espanol state that several eyewitnesses saw a Mercedes car drive down the road at high speed before it ran over multiple pedestrians.
Police said that investigators have ruled out a possible terrorist motive, adding, “Everything points to the perpetrator of the hit-and-run”, as they suspect the person, or people, involved in the incident of being part of a group dedicated to stealing catalytic converters from cars, vans, and lorries.
Shortly after the incident, the driver was arrested by the Municipal Police in Madrid, as per Madrid Mobility Management Centre, who also said that the “left lane in direction of Puente de Segovia has been cut off”.
A journalist, content professional, and former TEDx Speaker based in Tarragona (Spain), with a Master's in International Journalism (Cardiff, UK). Imran is an online reporter for The Euro Weekly News and covers international as well as Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com
