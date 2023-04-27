By Imran Khan • 27 April 2023 • 16:12

BREAKING: UK urges British nationals in Sudan to 'move now' before ceasefire ends

UK´s Foreign Minister James Cleverly has urged British nationals to evacuate Sudan as the government may not be able to continue evacuations once the ceasefire ends.

UK government has urged British Nationals in Sudan to evacuate and move now before the ceasefire ends.

According to a recent statement by UK Foreign Minister James Cleverly on Thursday, April 27, cited by Reuters, “Britain may not be able to continue evacuating its nationals in Sudan when a ceasefire ends – something due to happen later on Thursday – and they should try to reach British flights out of the country immediately”.

Cleverly also said that “Now is the time to move because when the ceasefire ends, my ability to give the kind of limited assurance I can give now might go and we might not be able to evacuate”.

This statement by the British government comes as a 72-hour ceasefire had been declared by the army and the paramilitary group, who have been fighting for control in Sudan.