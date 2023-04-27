By Julia Cameron • 27 April 2023 • 11:11
Changes in rules coming for egg, embryo and sperm donors.
Credit: https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Sperm-egg.jpg/Unknown author - http://www.pdimages.com/web9.htm
This meant that children born from donors could not trace their biological parent at all.
However, the rules are changing and as of October 2023 donor-conceived young adults will be able to find out the identity of their biological parent.
The changes mean that any young adult who was born from donor-conceived eggs or sperm after 1 April 2005 will have the right to trace the person who helped to bring them into the world.
Data from the Human Fertilisation and Embryology Authority (HFEA) says that by 2030 there will be 11,427 young adults able to request identifying information about their donor. Around 30 people will be able to access information when they turn 18 later this year.
The information will include the donor’s full name, date of birth and their last known address.
Information already given to donor-conceived people includes a physical description of the donor, their height, weight eye and hair colour. Together with the year and country of birth, ethnicity and if the donor had any children of their own when they made the donation.
HFEA is asking any donors who provided eggs, embryos, or sperm after 1 April 2005 to make sure the information on their donation record is up to date. This will reduce the risk of letters being sent to historic addresses.
The director of information at HFEA, Rachel Cutting said: “The decision to abolish donor anonymity in 2005 has given donor-conceived individuals – provided they have been told they are donor conceived- an opportunity to learn about where they came from, and we know from studies that this has a positive impact on them.”
“By the end of 2024, around 766 donor-conceived people will be able to request identifying information about their donor from the HFEA and by 2030, this rises to 11,427.”
