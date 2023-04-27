By Max Greenhalgh • 27 April 2023 • 9:29
Classic 80's movie to get reboot in long awaited sequel
Photo Credit: Gage Skidmore, CC BY-SA 3.0 , via Wikimedia Commons
The classic 80’s Tim Burton movie Beetlejuice will be getting a sequel 35 years after its initial release Warner Brothers have confirmed.
During CinemaCon 2023, the media and entertainment company announced the sequel is now in the works.
It has been rumoured the main actors of the original are all set to return, including Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder and Catherine O’Hara. Jenna Ortega is expected to be added to the cast in a new role.
Ortega would reportedly be playing Ryder’s daughter Lydia Deetz.
Ortega and Burton recently worked together on the Netflix series ‘Wednesday’ about Wednesday Addams from the classic 1960’s television series ‘The Addams Family’.
A sequel to the classic film has been rumoured for years. Fans were teased back in 2014 when Michael Keaton admitted that he had been in talks with Tim Burton, and in 2017 Burton confirmed that a sequel was “closer than ever.”
Director Burton has had a long string of hits since Beetlejuice including “Batman,” “Edward Scissorhands,” “Ed Wood”, and “Mars Attacks”.
However last year Burton stated that he was done making Disney movies because he felt enslaved working for them.
After years of slow progress and rumours, it seems fans may now finally be getting what they always wanted.
