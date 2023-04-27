From hunting to the hunted: Former King Juan Carlos targeted in sculpture

By Betty Henderson • 27 April 2023 • 16:00

Juan Carlos I in statue form fires a rifle at Madrid’s iconic bear statue in Plaza Puerta del Sol. Photo credit: madridenacion (via Instagram)

AUTHORITIES in Madrid went into uproar on Wednesday, April 27 after a Chilean artist placed a provocative sculpture of the former king in the capital’s iconic Puerta del Sol square.

Nicolás Miranda’s sculpture depicted former Spanish King Juan Carlos aiming a rifle at a larger statue of a bear, which is a beloved emblem of Madrid. The artwork is a clear reference to the disgraced monarch’s love of hunting, which has sparked controversy in the past.

Juan Carlos, who abdicated in 2014, has been heavily criticised for his hunting trips, including one to the north of Russia in 2006 in which he allegedly shot a bear which was tamed using vodka.

The sculpture, made from polyurethane, was placed in the square by artist Nicolás Miranda and remained in place for just 10 minutes before authorities removed it.

Miranda said that he studied CCTV footage of the square to choose the perfect moment to place the artwork.

The Chilean has gained widespread attention and admiration for his bold and thought-provoking artwork.

However, it has caused a sensation on social media and in the Spanish press. The artwork has sparked heated debate on social media, with some praising the artist’s boldness and others criticising it for being disrespectful to the former king.

The former king’s visit to Spain this week has also prompted renewed criticism, with prosecutors alleging that there are renewed issues with his finances. Juan Carlos I is also facing another scandal which alleges that he has a secret daughter.

The artistic statement has brought back memories of several controversies during Juan Carlos’ reign, including his notorious elephant hunting trip to Botswana in 2012. This sculpture has once again brought these issues to the forefront of public discussion.

Whatever the outcome of the scandal, it is clear that the controversy surrounding Juan Carlos’ reign is far from over.