Councillor Bill Anderson: Blowing in the wind

By Bill Anderson • 27 April 2023 • 10:02

Image - roibu/shutterstock

We are well into the pre-election period in Spain with the campaigning frenzy due to start on May 12 until 26. Although I will be presenting on a list, the rules governing this period oblige me to be relatively silent about it. Having said that, I get asked on a regular basis if we are going to win the elections. It’s a bit like asking what next week’s winning lottery numbers will be.

Sure, there are frequent polls flowing in from all directions, which fail to paint a single story. So, what do we do? I guess it’s a little bit like reading the horoscope from the local paper. It is often more a source of amusement than of real information. If you are anything like me, you read your horoscope and if you like what it says, you feel bolstered and ready to face the world, but if you don’t like the implications, you just laugh and discard it as a load of rubbish because “that’s not going to happen to me”.

I am sceptical at the least about opinion polls: because I don’t know how they have been carried out, how many people have had their opinions extracted, what questions they have been asked and how these questions have been constructed, how the data has been analysed, how representative the sample group is, and so I could go on. Not least, who has commissioned it and is the aim to inform or to influence and manipulate? Put in a nutshell, I really don’t trust opinion polls or the results they publish. Who is going to win? “The answer, my friend, is blowing in the wind…”

Equally, I get asked on almost a daily basis, “Whom should we vote for?” What a question to ask a standing politician who is presenting again in this election! I think this is a form of Chinese water torture, given that I can’t give an answer unless it were to promote another party.

It seems that politicians and wannabe politicians are getting excited about the prospect of the battle, and the campaigning, all hoping that they will emerge as the victor. Spain, along with several other countries has a 24 hour blackout period on the day before the elections. It is euphemistically referred to locally as a day of reflection, although I don’t think much reflection is actually taking place. It is probably more like a day and night of sleepless nail-biting, like kids wondering if Santa will come during the night, or have they been naughty and will be passed by?

I find myself asking whether the polls reflect the people or if the people reflect the polls? Do the polls really exist to inform, or has someone worked out that many people don’t decide on their voting choices until the last minute and that the polls influence one way or another their final decision? I think that the latter is probably true and hence the mania for polling.

So, I can’t say who will win, as it isn’t up to the politicians or to the pollsters. People will make their own decisions either through custom, persuasion, randomness, or logical analysis. I think I would rather try to guess the winning lottery numbers.