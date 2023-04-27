By Guest Writer • 27 April 2023 • 12:14

The market’s crown jewels are Avalanche (AVAX), Arbitrum (ARB) and Collateral Network (COLT).

Collateral Network (COLT), the world’s first Web3 crypto challenger lender, provides a one-of-a-kind alternative to the ailing pawnbroking business by enabling consumers to collateralise blockchain-based loans with physical property.

Collateral Network (COLT) is a hidden treasure with immense potential, with a presale price of $0.014 per token and estimates of a 3500% market price growth as well a 100x surge after listing on major exchanges.

Avalanche (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) is an undervalued cryptocurrency demonstrating the potential of Avalanche (AVAX) through multiple gaming and metaverse projects. Recently, the metaverse-centric DAO announced Beam, a sovereign network powered by Avalanche (AVAX) that targets crypto enthusiasts and game developers.

In addition, Avalanche (AVAX) is known for hosting the once-popular cryptocurrency game Crabada, whose volume and transactions garnered significant attention.

The recent increase in daily active users for Avalanche (AVAX) by more than 140% in just one week demonstrates the increasing popularity of Avalanche (AVAX). Since the beginning of April 2023, this increase has led to a substantial increase in Avalanche (AVAX) network fees, revenue and total value locked (TVL).

Crypto Hidden Gems: 3 Top Altcoins with Huge Growth Potential for 2023

With a market capitalisation of $6.30 billion and a 24-hour volume of $368.86 million, Avalanche (AVAX) is a promising cryptocurrency project worth monitoring as it continues to make ripples in the gaming and metaverse industries.

Arbitrum (ARB)

Arbitrum (ARB), a scaling solution for Ethereum’s second layer, has gained 31.12% over the past week, distinguishing itself in the layer 2 market. Nine holders purchased 12.4 million Arbitrum (ARB) tokens worth $21 million, according to Lookonchain data, contributing to the optimistic trend. Eleven additional whales continue to hold significant Arbitrum (ARB) funds.

Arbitrum (ARB) is acquiring traction in the competitive layer 2 ecosystem with a market valuation of $1.95B and a 24-hour Arbitrum (ARB) trading volume of $1.35B. Hence, Arbitrum (ARB) and zkSync have emerged as growth and adoption leaders.

Furthermore, Arbitrum (ARB) is situating itself as a significant participant in the layer 2 landscape, making Arbitrum (ARB) a potential altcoin to keep an eye on as the market continues to evolve.

Collateral Network (COLT)

Collateral Network (COLT) is revolutionising the lending and borrowing industry as it has positioned itself as the first Web3 crypto challenger lender. Collateral Network (COLT) enables the blockchain-based borrowing of cryptocurrencies against tangible assets.

Collateral Network (COLT) enables proprietors to pledge real estate, luxury timepieces, fine art, vintage automobiles, rare whiskeys, collectibles, jewellery and fine wines, among many other assets.

Collateral Network (COLT) utilises 100% asset-backed NFTs to transfer these items onto the blockchain and provides access to crowd-sourced liquidity for their proprietors. Due to the fractionalisation of the NFTs, multiple lenders can finance the loan with these NFTs and earn a fixed interest rate.

On the Collateral Network (COLT) platform, lenders can earn passive income by supplying capital to borrowers. In addition, COLT token holders can participate in special auctions for the sale of distressed assets when borrowers fail to pay back the loans too lenders.

The presale price for Collateral Network (COLT) tokens is $0.014 with a 40% deposit incentive. When Collateral Network (COLT) is listed on main exchanges, the market price may increase by 100x, according to experts.

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

