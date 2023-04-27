Dial up diplomacy: China and Ukraine hold first phone call since invasion

By Betty Henderson • 27 April 2023 • 13:00

Zelenskiy spoke on the phone with Xi Jinping for an hour. Photo credit: Володимир Зеленський (via Facebook)

THE Ukrainian President, Volodymr Zelensky held his first wartime phone call with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, on Wednesday, April 26.

The hour-long call was a bid to end the devastating conflict with Russia.

In their first contact since Russia’s invasion began, Zelensky hailed the call as “long and meaningful”, saying he hopes it will lead to a strong bilateral relationship between the two nations.

Zelenskiy shared details about their correspondence on social media, saying the leaders also “discussed ways to strengthen the Ukrainian-Chinese partnership”.

China has never condemned Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, and President Xi’s recent visit to Moscow drew criticism from the West.

However, in the call, Xi said China “always stood on the side of peace”, and offered to send a special representative to Kyiv to engage in “in-depth communication” on a political settlement.

This offer from China has raised hopes that the country’s vast wealth and global influence could swing the outcome of the war. While some doubt the effectiveness of China’s potential mediation, Xi has a track record of successful diplomacy.

In the past, he has convinced Iran and Saudi Arabia to restore ties and may have an economic incentive to help end the war, as China’s economy is heavily reliant on export trade.

The countries’ discussions were met with mixed reactions. While some saw it as a positive step towards a peaceful resolution, others have expressed concern over China’s alignment with Russia and its own territorial disputes with neighboring countries.

Despite this positive development, it remains unclear how China’s involvement will affect its relationship with Russia. Both countries have a history of strategic partnership, and China’s alignment with Ukraine may cause tension with Moscow. Additionally, China’s involvement could also impact its relations with the West, particularly with the United States.

The situation remains complex, but Zelensky’s phone call with Xi Jinping marks a significant development in Ukraine’s efforts to end the devastating conflict with Russia.