Dogetti, Bitcoin, and Litecoin: Prepare For Litecoin’s Third Halving!

In the world of cryptocurrency, exciting developments are happening every day. From new coins to predictions about the value of established tokens, there’s always something to keep an eye on. In this article, we’ll cover some of the latest news in the industry, including Dogetti’s (DETI) presale, Bitcoin’s potential rise to $100,000 by 2024, and Litecoin’s upcoming third halving.

Let’s start with some exciting news about Dogetti (DETI)! They’ve extended their presale date to June 20th, and have already raised over $941,223 while selling over 8.74 billion tokens! One reason investors are interested in DETI is because of its dog-themed meme appeal, but unlike most other popular meme coins, the team also plans to contribute utility.

They’re already working on their main project, the Dogetti Swap, which will allow users to exchange tokens. In addition, the DETI team is launching a collection of NFTs that will give community members the chance to acquire special digital companions, which are predicted to be highly valuable and can be traded, sold, and purchased on the NFT marketplace. Plus, the NFTs will offer exclusive access to Dogetti events and content.

Will Bitcoin Reach $100,000 by 2024?

According to a note published by Standard Chartered on Monday, the value of Bitcoin could reach as high as $100,000 by the end of 2024. The note also highlights that the recent collapse of mid-tier U.S. banks such as Silicon Valley Bank has strengthened the case for Bitcoin as a decentralised, trustless, and scarce digital asset.

The report, titled “Bitcoin – Pathway to the USD 100,000 level,” suggests that the much-discussed “crypto winter” is finally over, and there is potential for Bitcoin to reach the $100,000 mark by the end of 2024. Standard Chartered analyst Geoff Kendrick explains that Bitcoin’s decentralised nature and scarcity are key factors that could contribute to its rise in value.

Understanding Litecoin’s Halving and how it impacts the token’s value

Litecoin is a cryptocurrency that uses blockchain technology to record and verify transactions. Every time a new block of transactions is added to the blockchain, the miners who helped verify those transactions are rewarded with a certain number of Litecoin coins. But here’s the thing: every four years, the number of coins that miners receive is cut in half. This is called a “halving.” The idea behind halving is too slow down the rate at which new coins are created, which can make the currency more valuable over time.

Litecoin’s third halving is coming up in about 100 days, on August 2, 2023. However, the exact date could change depending on how many miners are actively working on the network. When the third halving does happen, the number of coins that miners receive for verifying transactions will be cut in half again. This means that fewer coins will enter circulation, which could drive up demand for the currency and potentially increase its value. It’s worth noting that Litecoin has already undergone two previous halving’s, which happened in 2015 and 2019. After the upcoming halving, the daily production of Litecoin will be reduced, which could lead to a decrease in supply and an increase in demand from investors. Overall, halving is a mechanism that’s designed to encourage sustainable growth for cryptocurrencies like Litecoin.

In summary, the cryptocurrency world is always buzzing with new developments and the industry is constantly evolving which makes it essential to keep up with the latest news to make informed decisions.

