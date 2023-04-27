Dr Samantha Torres on Expat Radio

By Bill Anderson • 27 April 2023 • 10:07

Image - Bill Anderson

Dr Samantha Torres has worked in the field of mental health for over 30 years: in the UK, Singapore, and now in Spain. With family roots in Spain, she and her husband were driven a little by Brexit to make the move from the UK to Spain.

With a PhD in Mental Health she specialised in Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT) and as well as running workshops she also works in private practice both online and in person. Sam explains that CBT is a combination of two therapies which address both how our thinking affects us and how our behaviours and so often determined by the way we think.

It is an action-based therapy which seeks to help clients tackle a wide range of what may seem to be routine experiences such as anxiety, depression, grief, self-esteem, and stress. The real problem arises when these experiences negatively impact our day-to-day functioning. Sam says that although society has changed and many people no longer live in close family settings, it also has to be acknowledged that families can equally be a source of stress as well as a potential source of support.

Sam does a lot of work online, a development which was partly driven by the pandemic restrictions, but also uses space at the EVO Pilates studio in La Cala for face-to-face work. Sam’s PhD thesis was on the impacts on close family and partners of suicide. A very heavy topic but one which affects too many people these days.

Samantha can be contacted via her website: Click here

By email or by phone: mail@drsamanthatorres.com

ES: +34 639723886 UK: +44 7902970335