By Imran Khan • 27 April 2023 • 17:25

Eight-year-old in serious condition after being hit by a motorcycle in Madrid Image: @EmergenciasMad Twitter.com

An 8-year-old boy has been severely injured after he was hit by a motorbike in Madrid.

According to official reports, cited by Antenna3, the accident happened on Paseo de la Rosaleda, in the Moncloa area, located in the centre of the capital.

Authorities were informed about the incident and paramedics from Samur rushed to the scene.

Personnel from Samur said that they attended to the child before he was transferred to Gregorio Marañón due to a severe head injury and a cardiac contusion.

A statement by Nieves de Lucas, head of the Samur-PC on-call service said “We have treated two patients who were victims of a motorbike versus pedestrian accident”.

She stated that “They are a 36-year-old adult and an 8-year-old child”.

Lucas added that the adult had “orthopaedic trauma and was not serious”, while “the child suffered a severe cranioencephalic traumatism and in the second assessment we detected a cardiac contusion and other additional injuries”.

She also said that “The child was transferred to the Gregorio Marañón hospital with a prior warning” and concluded that “We were able to get there in good time to assist the child”.