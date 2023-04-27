By Max Greenhalgh • 27 April 2023 • 11:09
Gavin and Stacey TV future discussed by star
Credit: Twitter@latelateshow
James Corden, the writer and star of the hit TV show ‘Gavin and Stacey‘ has opened up about the future of the show and his relationship with co-writer Ruth Jones.
In an interview, Corden said: “In truth, Ruth and I met up at Christmas… and I know it will be a disappointment, but we didn’t talk about it in life-growing forms. We talked about who we had spoken to from the cast recently, but that was about it.”
“It is wonderful people loved the characters that much and whenever I’m back home, and chat with the cabbies they say, ‘You’ve done well for yourself’. It’s lovely
“But now people only want a good show. I don’t think about [Smithy and Nessa’s future] until Ruth and I are in a room.”
“We cannot write remotely; we tried it when I was in New York with The History Boys and we tried it over Skype, and we couldn’t do it.
“It is whether we decide to get into a room together and honestly I could not tell you what the chances are of that. We both have to be ready and right.”
The Christmas special of Gavin and Stacey in 2019 got 18 million viewers.
