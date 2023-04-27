Getting there with Linda Hall

By Linda Hall • 27 April 2023 • 10:19

TRAVELLING hopefully is better than arriving, Robert Louis Stevenson said long before travelling was made easy.

Whether you agree or not, you will sometimes need to get from A to B, and a minimal amount of Spanish will help to prove Stevenson right (or wrong).

So if you want a taxi, go to the head of the rank and ask:

Are you free?…¿está libre?

If the driver is free, it’s not superfluous in Spain to say Buenos días, Buenas tardes or Buenas noches on entering before launching into:

I want to go to…..quiero ir a/me lleva por favor a (followed by your destination)

How much is that? (at journey’s end)…..¿cuánto es? or ¿cuánto le debo?

If you need to ring for a taxi on any of Spain’s Costas you can probably conduct the entire conversation in English. All the same it’s as well to know how to do it in Spanish:

Could you send a taxi to (wherever you happen to be)….¿puede mandar un taxi a…

As well as the hoped-for, “Si, en seguida” (straight away) be prepared to be told the number of the taxi that will pick you up.

For a local bus, it’s always best to have change, as the driver also doles out tickets and might, if he or she is not having a good day, refuse to change a banknote.

For trains and medium or long-distance buses and coaches:

I’d like a single to …..quiero un billete sencillo a… (followed by destination)

I’d like a return ticket…..quiero un billete de ida y vuelta

How much?,,,,,¿cuánto es?

When does the train/bus/coach leave…..¿a qué hora sale el tren/autobus / autocar?

The train/bus/coach will be late…..el tren/autobus/autocar llegará con retraso

How long does the journey take?…..¿cuánto dura el trayecto?

Having mentioned that a local bus driver also does the job of an English-speaker’s bus conductor, remember that the driver is el conductor. Meanwhile a bus conductor is el cobrador or el revisor but Daniel Barenboim is un director de orquesta.